Lori Harvey's Zodiac Sign Makes Her A Dedicated & Steady Partner

Is it too soon to declare Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan the cutest couple of 2021? Because I'm doing it. These two recently went Instagram official and it's been all cuteness ever since. For Lori Harvey, whose zodiac sign is Capricorn, she wouldn't have it any other way. And from the looks of things, they're celebrating Capricorn season together in style. For Harvey's birthday on January 13, her Black Panther star beau surprised her with 15 bouquets of roses, just the perfect thing for this traditional earth sign. No wonder they're so clearly head over heels for one another.

If you're familiar with Capricorn, you know they have a well-deserved reputation for being driven, reliable, and a little old-school when it comes to relationships. Capricorn has no time for drama and won't put up with anyone wasting their time. If you have a Capricorn's love and attention, then take it seriously, because they're not playing games and won't appreciate someone trying to play around with their heart. So, if Jordan's ready for a dedicated partner with endgame potential, then Harvey might just be the one. Here's what else we can divine about what it's like to be loved by Harvey based on her zodiac sign.

Capricorn is as loyal as they come.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Capricorn can be funny and lighthearted on the surface, they're very serious people deep down. They're very goal-driven and only put their time and effort into the things that matter to them. So naturally, when it comes to relationships, they take them to heart. Capricorn is loyal and unafraid of commitment, and they stick with the people they care about through thick and thin. You never have to wonder where your Capricorn partner's loyalties lie, because they make it very clear from the start.

They can get a bit bossy.

One thing that Capricorn doesn't lack is confidence — but it's something they've earned through hard work and achievement. They're used to setting goals and exceeding them, and they do that by putting their head down and doing the work. They have a strong personality and are accustomed to getting what they want. While this is appealing and laudable, it sometimes (ahem frequently) means they can get a bit bossy. To be fair, that’s because they usually are the boss.

They want an old-school kind of love.

Like all the earth signs, Capricorn's a grounded and reliable personality type. They're steadfast, even-keeled, and want security and peace in their life. So in their relationships, they want a connection that's equally reliable and stable. They want a forever kind of love that's built on loyalty. While they might not be the most romantic sign in the zodiac, Capricorn still enjoys the occasional romantic gesture and you can never go wrong with the classics. Think roses, romantic vacations, or even a foot massage at the end of a long day of taking over their corner of the world.

While some signs tend to be fickle or unpredictable, you never get that with Capricorn, who's very confident in knowing their own mind and heart. If Jordan does end up going all the way with Harvey, he's one seriously lucky guy. We love to see it.