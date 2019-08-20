Uh, Logic is going to be a dad? Yeah, I'm pretty sure that's what he's just revealed in his new song! The rapper dropped a freestyle on Aug. 19 called "No Pressure," during which he talks about a gold chain he wants to pass on to his son. He has no kids as of late, so if these lyrics are to be taken as reality, then Logic's "No Pressure" lyrics have, in fact, revealed that he's going to be a dad soon. Ha ha, no pressure!

The song came with a video of Logic performing the freestyle. It's a pretty basic video, so let's get down to the business of getting into these lyrics. While it's mostly about the things in the music industry he doesn't like, there are two moments during the freestyle where the rapper says he's having a kid, and it's a baby boy.

"I wear this 24 karat solid gold rollie for my son as an heirloom," he raps, giving fans the first mention of his reported child. He doesn't mention the baby again until the end of the song.

He doesn't rap that reveal, though. The rap ends, and then he says, "And I'm havin' a little baby! Surprise, it's a little baby boy. F*ck TMZ, they can't get the scoop on that sh*t. Welcome little Bobby to the world one time. Alright, I'm done. That's it, yeah."

Woah. Welp, it looks like Logic is having a kid, and is apparently going to name him Robert, just like him! Logic's actual name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, so it seems that his son will be Sir Robert Bryson Hall III. Cute!

You can check out Logic's "No Pressure" freestyle here.

BobbysWorld on YouTube

You can check out the rest of the lyrics here.

Logic doesn't say who the mother of his son is, but it's safe to assuem it's Brittney Noell, the clothing designer he's in a relationship with. Logic was previously married to Jessica Andrea. They got married in 2015 after two years of dating, according to People, and split in 2018.

“After two years of marriage, we have come to the loving conclusion that we are much better as friends," the joint statement announcing their split said. "As entertainers, we have made every aspect of our lives public, yet we would appreciate your respect and privacy on this issue."

Logic started dating Brittney Noell not long after, and they're rumored to be engaged. They haven't confirmed the new themselves, but Noell was reportedly seen celebrating what appeared to be a bachelorette party in June 2019. An Instagram her friend posted from that reported bachelorette party showed Noell wearing a white robe with something bedazzled on the back, and it honestly looks like it could be the letter B. Could it say bride?!

TMZ had reported in July that he and Noell got a marriage license, which perhaps is why Logic name-dropped the outlet in his freestyle. Clearly, he didn't want TMZ leaking anymore of his big news!

Congrats on your little mini Logic!