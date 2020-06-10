Lizzo is hitting back at fat shamers. In case you missed the memo, Lizzo is the latest TikTok queen on the block. She's been posting videos left and right showing off her dance skills, advocating for social justice, and most recently — putting haters in their place. Lizzo's workout TikTok sent a much-needed message to fat shamers everywhere.

Lizzo shared her video on June 9, which showed her working out on a bike and lifting weights on her porch. Then, she showed off some of her fiercest swimsuits. The "Juice" singer made sure she had the right audience before delving into her tirade. "If you’re not a fat shamer… keep scrolling," she captioned the post. "OK, now that all the fat shamers are here."

As the video played, Lizzo shared a powerful voice-over.

“So I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years," she began. "And it may come as a surprise to y’all that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type. I’m working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what type that is? None of f*cking business, because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job,” she said.

“So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald’s, or workout or not workout, how about you look at your own f*cking self and worry about your own goddamn body? Because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside. Health is also what happens on the inside. And a lot of y’all need to do a f*cking cleanse for your insides."

"Namaste, have a great day," Lizzo concluded. You can watch her TikTok video addressing fat shamers below.

Judging from the comments, fans loved the empowering message from Lizzo.

"WE STAN A WOMEN WHO LOVES HERSELF," one person commented. "Thank you for being the amazing woman that you are," another said. "Louder for the people in the back!!!" yet another commented.

This isn't the first time Lizzo has addressed body image standards on TikTok. Back in March, she called the app out for deleting her bikini videos, arguing that they don't do the same for women with slimmer figures. Seeing as Lizzo has now racked up nearly 8 million followers, hopefully TikTok will hear her loud and clear.