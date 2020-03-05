Lizzo is not here for body type double standards on TikTok, and she's not afraid to let everyone know it. If you scroll through the app, you're bound to see a plethora of videos featuring gorgeous influencers in crop tops as they show off their best dance moves. But according to Lizzo, girls with curves don't get the same luxury. Lizzo's video calling out TikTok for deleting her bathing suit posts is so important.

Lizzo has proven herself to be the unofficial body positivity queen, so the fact she's out here posting fierce swimsuit TikTok videos should surprise no one. Seriously, she was looking f-i-e-r-c-e AF in every single one.

However, TikTok apparently wasn't so thrilled about the videos, and Lizzo soon noticed the app pulled them all down. Like the icon she is, Lizzo called TikTok out via a video on TikTok (brutal), claiming the app is deleting her videos because of her curves.

“TikTok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suits,” she wrote in a post. “But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why? TikTok we need to talk."

You can watch Lizzo's video calling out TikTok below.

After seeing the video, Lizzo's dedicated fans were sure to come to her defense. “Because you’re glowing queen, and people cannot handle!” one TikTok fan commented. "It happens to me too!!! CURVY GIRL PROBLEMS," TikTok star Joanne Lopez sympathized.

One person made a remark about how TikTok mega-star Charli D'Amelio is able to routinely post bikini videos with no problem or censorship. "Two videos before this was a video of Charlie in a bathing suit dancing but they always take down my queen Lizzo," they wrote.

TikTok has yet to respond to Lizzo's video, but, for now, Lizzo will just have to continue her bikini party over on Instagram.

Lizzo has spoken out in the past about body positivity and the lack of inclusion of curvy women in the media. She told Vogue in May 2019, she wished there were more women she could identify with when growing up.

“I didn’t have enough women to look up to and they weren’t given enough space in the industry to carve out a lane for big girls that are brown and black and want to sing and dance without getting sh*t talked and body shamed. I’m out here and I set my mind to it. I want to be a sex symbol and music goddess and I’m out here trying to make that happen for myself," she said.

Hopefully the folks over at TikTok hear Lizzo loud and clear, but either way, no one is dulling Lizzo's shine anytime soon. As the queen herself once said, if she's shining, everybody gonna shine.