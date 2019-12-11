Lizzo isn't going to allow anyone to shame her into thinking she isn't 100% that b*tch. Over the weekend, the singer's ensemble at a Lakers game turned heads while also dividing her fans. Some called her outfit inappropriate, but that didn't matter to the "Truth Hurts" singer. You see, Lizzo's response to haters criticizing her Lakers game outfit was so positive

On Dec. 8, Lizzo attended the Los Angeles Lakers game wearing a black t-shirt dress which featured a cut-out design to showcase her butt. Lizzo, being the care-free, confident individual she is, also gave the arena a full, 360-view of her ensemble while dancing along with the Laker Girls to her hit "Juice."

As footage of her 'fit spread across the internet, it sparked a number of debates around the double-standard that exists when determining which outfits are "sexy" and which are "inappropriate," with the determining factor usually being the person who's wearing the outfit's size.

In any case, Lizzo took to Instagram Live on Dec. 9 to set her haters straight.

"Who I am and the essence of me and the things that I choose to do as a grown-ass woman can inspire you to do the same. You don’t have to be like me. You need to be like you. And never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself," she started, before letting the naysayers know their words have no effect on her.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Like, this is who I’ve always been. Now everyone’s looking at it and your criticism can just remain your criticism… Negative criticism has no stake in my life, no control over my life, over my emotions. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, I’m surrounded by love,” she said.

Part of the draw to Lizzo is definitely her DGAF attitude and unapologetic demeanor. In the live, Lizzo said she isn't going to let others keep her from being authentic.

“I don’t ever want to censor myself… I’m not going to quiet myself,” she said. “I’m not going to shrink myself because somebody thinks that I’m not sexy to them. It doesn’t really matter what goes on on the internet, nothing really breaks my joy. I’m a really solid, grounded person, and I know that I’m shocking because you’ve never seen — in a long time — a body like mine doing whatever it wants to do and dressing the way that it dresses and moving the way that it moves.”

She finished her Live with a positive and hilarious message to fans. “I just wanna spread that love and also spread these cheeks,” she laughed. “And you know what, if you really don’t like my ass, you can kiss it. ‘Cause kissing it makes it go away, I promise,” she finished.

Fans may love or hate Lizzo's outfit, but her positive message is definitely something that can be appreciated by most.