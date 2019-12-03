Lizzo isn't afraid to fangirl over her favorite celebrities, and that's precisely why her fans love following her on social media. The pop star showed her love for Rihanna on Monday, Dec. 2, and her message was so relatable. Lizzo's comment on Rihanna's Instagram gave fans yet another reason to stan her.

Lizzo blamed it on the juice on Monday night, when she slid into the comments section of Rihanna's latest post. "Wasted from 2 glasses of wine," Lizzo captioned an Instagram Story of herself walking down a hall. And slightly wine-buzzed, Lizzo found herself scrolling through Instagram when she landed on Rihanna's fresh photo with the bomb lighting promoting her new coffee-table book, Rihanna.

"Have you seen what’s in between the covers?" Rihanna captioned a pic of herself surrounded by flowers and holding the book in front of her bare midsection. "Grab your copy of #therihannabook to find out! There’s an exclusive FENTY X PHAIDON edition available now only at therihannabook.com!"

But it wasn't just the book that caught Lizzo's attention. "Aye....," she commented. "Um I've had 2 glasses of wine... and I'm feelin pretty confident.. to say... I'm in love w u.."

Dozens of other Instagram users shared the same feelings as Lizzo, because, well, Rihanna is a queen.

This isn't the first time Lizzo and Rihanna had a flirty exchange on social media. After Lizzo slayed the stage at the 2019 VMAs in August, she revealed that Rihanna dropped a NSFW line in her DMs.

"She DM'd me to tell me that I performed good," Lizzo told Entertainment Tonight. "She said I f*cked the stage like it was my side b*tch."

Lizzo then quickly added: "Don't get mad, Rihanna. I am not trying to blow up your spot, but that was a hard-ass line! I might take that line."

And Rihanna didn't hold back when talking to ET about Lizzo in September.

"Gosh, I love Lizzo," Rihanna gushed. "She's so badass." Rihanna also dished on whether she'd be game to collab with Lizzo.

"I would collaborate with her on the lights for this interview right now," Rihanna said, giving fans hope a collab will happen ASAP.

In a world where there is so much industry competition between celebs, it's refreshing to see how much Lizzo and Rihanna adore each other.