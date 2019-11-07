Lizzo's British 'Vogue' Cover Shows The Singer With A Whole New Look

Pretty much everyone agrees that Lizzo can rock anything and everything when it comes to fashion, and after delivering a rainbow of colorful ensembles over the past few months, she went back to black for an Old Hollywood-esque moment on her biggest magazine cover to date. Lizzo's British Vogue cover has arrived, and as usual, the singer looks fantastic. Always one to don a bold costume or unexpected beauty look, she kept it classic with a black gown and matching boa, plus dreamy waves with a beehive bump.

For British Vogue's December 2019 issue, which commemorates the two-year anniversary of Edward Enninful as editor-in-chief, Enninful announced the magazine would showcase two different covers, each featuring a different positive, powerful woman. The first cover star announced was actress and activist Emma Watson, and fans were thrilled to hear that Lizzo would be the second. On his personal Instagram, Enninful himself raved over Lizzo and how much it meant to have her on the cover. "I'm so pleased that inclusivity remains at the core of British Vogue and that, in the time since I began here, the fashion and publishing industries have started to embrace a much more exciting and diverse idea of who can be a cover star now," wrote Enninful. "Seeing someone as amazing as Lizzo on a magazine cover has at last begun to feel normal. How incredible is that?"

Unlike the majority of cover images, Lizzo's photo is black and white:

Well, for the most part. Surrounding Lizzo's figure are wisps of the primary colors, made to look like the fault of expired film or some similar error. I love a VSCO girl-inspired cover! Her dress is by Versace, and her feather boa is by Adrienne Landau. Given that Lizzo is typically clad in head-to-toe color, the black-and-white moment with the subtle reminder of her colorful aura feels special.

The look is a far cry from her usual performance attire:

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But when you're 100% That B*tch, you can truly pull off anything:

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I'm all for Lizzo's vibrant signature style, but I love that she changed it up for her very first Vogue cover. In a way, the subtler look was a bold statement in itself.