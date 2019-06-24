Hello and happy Monday, I'm here to start my week off properly by singing the praises of the actual queen of everything, Lizzo. The talented musician taking over a summer Spotify playlist near you is bold, beautiful, and body-positive, and the more she promotes her message of self-love, the more I find I love her, in addition to loving myself. I was pumped when I heard she'd be making her awards show performance debut this season, and Lizzo's hair at the BET Awards was almost as good as her performance of "Truth Hurts," the anthem of boss women everywhere, myself included. My girl rocked a fire updo (Complete with a hat!) on the blue carpet prior to the show, then treated the audience to long, flowing curls when it was time to hit the stage. Two looks from my fave? I feel blessed. Let's discuss.

Lizzo always looks good, that goes without saying, but she likely knew the BET Awards were an opportunity to really serve, so she enlisted the help of celebrity stylist Shelby Swain, who used Suave Professionals products to create both looks. Swain opted for the brand's natural hair-focused range, to ensure Lizzo's curls would be on point.

Look numero uno was this wood-grained moment, complete with an afro bun topped by a dramatic, assymetrical wood grain hair hat:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I wanted to create an iconic look for this event, especially since Lizzo wanted to wear wood grain as her dress!" said Swain in a press release on Lizzo's look, courtesy of Suave. "I thought wood grain hair would be perfect to match," Swain explained.

"For Lizzo’s look, I created a custom wood grain hat made of hair, which I painted and sewed into a braided base on her head," said Swain:

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

How major is that? To ensure visible curls looked lush, Swain fought off frizz using the Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Nourish & Strengthen Leave-In Conditioner ($5, riteaid.com):

Perfection exists, and her name is Lizzo:

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But of course, one great look from Lizzo was simply not enough. While her wood grain vibes were everything and more, she decided to don a white gartered bodysuit and nude fishnets for her "Truth Hurts" performance, complete with a wedding veil and an iced-out neck of chains.

Ugh, I'm so obsessed with you, Lizzo:

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And for this fit, her curls were poppin'. Look at that bounce!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Those perfect curls don't happen by accident, people! Swain used a myriad of Suave Professionals products to get Lizzo's hair just right. When it came time to take down the bun and switch up the style, she went in with the brand's Natural Hair Cream Detangler Spray ($5, walmart.com) followed by their Natural Hair Curl Defining Cream ($5, walmart.com) to really enhance and define each of Lizzo's strands.

To seal the deal, she finished off the look with the Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Define & Shine Gel Serum ($5, walmart.com) for a performance-worthy, frizz-free shine:

And with that, the curls were complete and Lizzo could play her flute in peace, with the knowledge that she was serving a great hair day:

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Shout out to Lizzo for opting to rock her natural hair at the show, shout out to Shelby Swain for nailing both looks, and shout out to Suave Professionals for creating a fab and affordable haircare line for natural curls! ICYMI, Riri gave Lizzo's performance a standing ovation, and I give her hairstyles the same.