By this point, Liv Hewson should be used to hanging out with A-listers. The Australian actor recently melted hearts in Netflix's celeb-packed rom-com Let It Snow, and will appear alongside Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie in the highly-anticipated film Bombshell. And all this star power isn't exactly a brand-new thing — after all, Liv Hewson's first big role was in Santa Clarita Diet alongside Hollywood royalty Drew Barrymore. But all that said, working with such big names still gets the up-and-comer shook from time to time.

"It’s more bonkers the more I think about it," Hewson tells Elite Daily. "Like, at the time, in the moment of working with them — like people like Drew and Charlize — they’re so good at their job, and so focused and smart and funny and generous with their energy and their time, so it’s wonderful and very comfortable as it’s happening. And then I think about it afterwards, and then I freak out. But I learn a lot and I really enjoy it."

Hewson particularly credits Barrymore, who played their character Abby's TV mom for three years, for sharing lessons about being on the set of a big project. "Just, like, watching her work over that amount of time was really invaluable," they say. "[She showed me] how to, like, get through a really long shoot day and keep your sense of humor and energy the whole time. And how to, like, invite people into that energy with you."

Though Santa Clarita Diet ended with Season 3 in March, Hewson says the main cast is still pretty tight with one another. So, when given the chance to reminisce on a particularly silly-looking red carpet moment with Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant (Joel, Abby's dad), and Skyler Gisondo (Eric, Abby's neighbor), Hewson was more than happy to oblige.