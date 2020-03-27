Little Mix's "Break Up Song" Lyrics Will Make You Feel Like A Single Queen

After Little Mix dropped LM5 in 2018, fans have been eagerly waiting for the British girl group to release more music. Mixers loved how their fifth studio album put the spotlight on women's rights, and hoped Little Mix's next record would be just as powerful. There's no set date when LM6 will arrive, but judging from Little Mix's "Break Up Song" lyrics, the album will be the group's most experimental project to date.

Ahead of the song's release on March 27, Little Mix hinted new music was coming in their "Wasabi" music video. Fans found it interesting the group released the music video two years after the song dropped on LM5, and wondered why LM only just shared it now. At the end of the video, fans got their answer. Before the clip faded to black, a message appeared on the screen that read: "New Era Pending." Fans took it as a sign a new single was on the way, and they were right.

"Break Up" song is an anthem for all the single people in the world. The lyrics send a message that you won't stand for anything less than someone who will treat you right. The '80s vibe will make you feel nostalgic and have you wondering whether LM6 will include a similar sound.

Listen to the song below.

Little Mix have given fans another self-love anthem, check out the lyrics below.

Verse 1: Leigh-Anne Pinnock

This is not a second chance, no, no, baby

This is not a new romance, not tonight (Oh-oh-oh)

This is for all the nights I cried for you, baby

Hoping you could be the one that could love me right

Pre-Chorus: Jesy Nelson

I'll be good all by myself

Yeah, I'll find a way to dance without you

In the middle of the crowd

I'll forget all of the pain inside, oh-oh-ooh

Chorus: All

So tonight, I'll sing another, another break-up song

So turn it up, let it play on, and on, and on, and on

For all of the times they screwed us over

Let it play on, and on, and on

Just another break-up song

Post-Chorus: Perrie Edwards

Ain't no more tears (Oh-oh)

Ain't gonna cry (Oh-oh)

Boy, I'll do anything to get you off my mind

I'm gonna dance (Oh-oh)

Under the lights (Oh-oh)

Boy, I'll do anything to get you off my mind

Verse 2: Perrie Edwards

I ain't even gonna call ya, no, baby

The best thing I ever did was to let you go (Oh-oh-oh)

Did you think you were the only one who could save me?

I ain't gonna take you back like I did before (No, oh-woah-oh)

Pre-Chorus: Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock

I'll be good all by myself

Yeah, I'll find a way to dance without you (Dance without you)

In the middle of the crowd

I'll forget all of the pain inside, oh-oh-ooh

Chorus: All

So tonight, I'll sing another, another break-up song (Break up song)

So turn it up, let it play on, and on, and on, and on (On and on)

For all of the times they screwed us over

Let it play on, and on, and on

Just another break-up song

Post-Chorus: All

Ain't no more tears (Oh-oh)

Ain't gonna cry (Oh-oh) (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

Boy, I'll do anything to get you off my mind

I'm gonna dance (I'm gonna dance)

Under the lights (Under the lights)

Boy, I'll do anything to get you off my mind

Bridge: Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson

I don't wanna turn back time

'Cause what's another lonely night?

I know under these lights, I'm good without you

(I'm good, I'm good, I'm good)

For all those tears that I cried

I sing it louder tonight

Let it play on, and on, and runnin' on and on, oh-woah-oh-oh

Chorus: All

So tonight, I'll sing another (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

Another break-up song (Break up song, babe)

So turn it up, let it play on, and on, and on, and on (Oh, yeah, yeah)

For all of the times they screwed us over

(All the times they screwed us over)

Let it play on, and on, and on (And on, and on)

Just another break-up song

Outro: All

I don't wanna turn back time (Oh-oh)

'Cause what's another lonely night?

Lonely night, baby

I know under these lights, I'm good without you

I'm good, I'm good, I'm good

For all those tears that I cried (Oh-oh)

I sing it louder tonight

Let it play on, and on, and on

Just another break-up song