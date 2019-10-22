By now, you've probably heard of The Masked Singer. You know, it's the show where celebrities disguise themselves in extravagant costumes and sing their hearts out to a panel of celebrity judges. Those famous judges, along with viewers watching from home, then take turns guessing who could possibly be underneath the mask. It's a cool concept, unless one of those contestants happen to be your sister's ex. Yikes. That's exactly what happened on The Masked Singer Australia when Lindsay Lohan came face-to-face with Cody Simpson, who used to date her sister and is now dating Miley Cyrus. What happened when they reunited? Lindsay Lohan shaded Cody Simpson and it was awkward AF.

Throughout Season 1 of The Masked Singer Australia, Simpson was known simply as "The Robot." After he performed Lady Gaga's "Edge of Glory," Lohan thought for sure she knew who was underneath the mask. She told him, "We have some weird connection and I think you are Cody Simpson."

Why did she think it was him? Apparently she guessed it was Simpson based on clues given throughout the show. Well, that and because Lohan has some history with him. Simpson dated Aliana Lohan in 2018. Lohan said, "The surfing, the waves, coming back home, and my sister Ali dated him so I have a little insight."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"The Robot" was then crowned as the winner of The Masked Singer Australia, and he was urged to take off his mask so everyone can find out his identity. Before Simpson pulled of his mask, Lohan said, "If it is you [Cody Simpson], we have a lot to talk about, and this is not the arena for it. I want my furniture back because I bought your furniture for your house in Venice."

Talk about wrong place, wrong time. If you're wondering what went down between Lohan and Simpson, fellow Masked Singer judge Jackie 'O' Henderson has all the juicy deets.

On The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Henderson explained, "When Lindsay's sister was dating Cody, they moved into a place on Venice Beach, but didn't have any furniture, so Lindsay bought them a house load of furniture. And then, as soon as they moved in, according to Lindsay, he split up with Ali. And then I think Ali moved out."

So that's what Lohan meant by her comment. Although she called him out on TV, Lohan still couldn't believe it was Simpson underneath the mask. When Simpson revealed himself, Lohan said, "I can't... I can't... I just need a minute. I'm literally in shock right now. I can't even... I'm, like, blushing for my sister, 'cause I know how much she loves you."

Watch Cody Simpson get unmasked below.

The Masked Singer Australia on YouTube

Following Simpson's win, Lohan reportedly took to Instagram to throw even more shade at Simpson and his new beau Miley Cyrus.

According to TMZ, in a since-deleted post, Lohan shared a picture of Simpson and Aliana Lohan, along with the caption, "When you realise you failed. And you settle for less @codysimpson. Family is everything you won the masked singer but you lost on your future."

Meanwhile, fans think Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus have moved in together. If so, here's hoping Simpson bought his own furniture this time around to avoid any future drama. LOL.