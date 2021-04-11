Summer is quickly approaching, and there's a new giveaway that could win you the perfect vacay for the season. Lenny and Larry's Summer Snackin' Sweepstakes is offering one lucky fan the chance to win a glamping trip at Grand Canyon, where you'll stay in a high-end tent with your own bathroom and deck. If you're ready to go on an adventure of a lifetime, here's how you can enter the sweepstakes.

Cookie brand Lenny and Larry's is launching a new flavor this summer, and it is up to public votes to decide which of the two summer-y flavor options it'll be. If you'd like to contribute to the decision, you can either vote for the chocolatey S'mores cookics or the fruity Red, White, and Blueberry cookies on the Lenny and Larry Complete Cookie Sweepstakes website. To treat fans for voting, the brand is hosting a sweepstakes where you can win either a glamping trip at Grand Canyon or new camping gear that you can use on your next trip.

All you have to do to enter the sweepstakes is fill out the form below the voting area on the Lenny and Larry Complete Cookie Sweepstakes website, which includes contact info like your name, date of birth, and email address. There's a limit of one entry per person during the sweepstakes period, which ends at 4:59 p.m. ET on May 14. There will be one grand prize winner selected through a random drawing around May 19, who will then be notified through email.

If you're the lucky winner, you'll get to choose between two sweet prizes for adventure lovers. The first option is a three day/two night glamping trip at the Grand Canyon for yourself and one guest, including round-trip economy flight tickets from your nearest airport to Phoenix, Arizona and a rental car for the duration of your stay. You can look forward to a comfy stay in a luxury tent that includes a bathroom, wood-burning stove, and a deck, for an approximate retail value of $2,500. If you'd prefer to plan your own trip, you can select the second prize option, which includes various camping equipment from REI such as recliner chairs, a backpack, tent, sleeping bags, and more, for a total approximate retail value of $2,000.

It's important to note that in order to be eligible for the sweepstakes, you'll need to be 18 years or older and be a legal resident who is physically located in the United States/Washington D.C., excluding Alaska and Hawaii. Remember, the sweepstakes ends on May 14, so you'll want to submit an entry ASAP for your chance at a free summer getaway.