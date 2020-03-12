Leinenkugel's New Spritzen Cans Combine Beer & Seltzer For The Best Of Both Worlds

Seltzer has taken over the hearts of many as the go-to summer drink, and many brands have taken notice. It's no surprise hard seltzer has been a hit, considering people's affinity for non-alcoholic seltzers, but one brewing company is making sure summer sippers don't forget about good ol' beer. Leinenkugel's new Spritzen cans combine beer and seltzer for the best of both worlds.

As of Wednesday, March 11, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company is selling three new beers mixed with a splash of nonalcoholic seltzer. Called Spritzen — inspired by the German word for splash — the new sips offer the taste of beer mixed with a refreshing, fruity seltzer. Spritzen comes in three fruity flavors that sound perfect for spring and summer: Raspberry Lemon; Grapefruit; and Pineapple Strawberry. Leinenkugel's Spritzen will be available nationwide wherever Leinenkugel is usually sold, and the cans are currently rolling out to retailers.

The variety packs include a 12-count box of all three Spritzen flavors, a 6-pack with Raspberry Lemon and Pineapple Strawberry Spritzen flavors, and a 6-pack of Spritzen's Grapefruit. The new beer-and-seltzer sips have a 4.2% ABV and come in 12-ounce slim cans. You can get the 6-pack options for a suggested retail price of $8.99. Since Spritzen is more beer-forward with its pilsner base, there is just enough seltzer to give it a touch of fruit flavor and a lighter finish.

Courtesy of Leinenkugel

Spritzen is the brewery's first new nationally released product in three years, and Leinenkugel is the first brand to introduce a beer and seltzer blend in the midst of the seltzer trend. It seems like a natural fit for the company, considering one of its most popular national releases is the brand's Summer Shandy, which is a mix of beer and lemonade flavors. TBH, Spritzen might just kick the Summer Shandy out of your koozie this summer.

Luckily, Spritzen isn't just for the summer, as the packs will be available year round, so you can enjoy a taste of a beer mixed with seltzer anytime. If you aren't sure where to find Leinenkugel's Spritzen, you can use the Leinenkugel locator to find a store near you.