Laurel & Yanny Bitmojis Are Here To Make Your Arguments That Much Better

Is it "Yanny" or is it "Laurel"? The hot topic has lit the internet on fire, and it seems the world of social media may never come to an agreement on what the viral soundbite is actually says. So, while the same debate continues to rage on, now you can express your opinion about the clip in a new way. In honor of the trending tweet, Bitmoji rolled out "Yanny" and "Laurel" personalized avatars so you can refresh your argument and step up your debate game. Instead of having to further explain your feelings on the matter to your friends, now you can just send them a "Laurel" or "Yanny" Bitmoji to settle the debate once and for all.

Your beef with friends and family over this internet mystery is about to be taken to the next level. Before I keep going, if you are, for some reason, unfamiliar with what I'm talking about, check out this tweet and click play on the four-second sound clip. OK, you've made up your mind? Great.

Now it's time to use your Bitmoji avatar to make your opinion known to all of your contacts. Whether you are texting, conversing in Snapchat, or using the Bitmoji Google Chrome plug-in, you can send your "Yanny" or "Laurel" avatar wherever you chat using Bitmoji online or on your phone.

Don't have Bitmoji? The app is available on iOS and Android devices, so you will need to download it from your phone's app store. Once the download is complete, you can start creating a the Bitmoji version of yourself. From your hairstyle right down to your nose and eye shape, this cartoon version of yourself is the real deal. Anyway, the process of selecting your features is pretty self-explanatory, really, so you should be all set up in no time.

Twitter users are loving Bitmoji's latest and great creation, because no debate is complete without a personalized avatar of yourself.

Does your BFF swear up and down that the audio says "Yanny," but there's just absolutely no way you know that to be true? Yep, that situation is all to familiar to me, and I'm using my Bitmoji to make my feelings known. What better way to debate about it than a little back and forth banter in Snapchat? The days-long conundrum may be coming to an end, though.

Snapchat Screenshot/Rachel Murphy

After much ado over the viral snippet, the 18-year-old creator of the audio clip told The New York Times that the correct answer is indeed "Laurel." That doesn't mean your Bitmojis are now useless. In fact, if you've been #TeamLaurel from the very beginning, it is time to show off your smarts. Break out your "Laurel" Bitmoji and start sending it off to everyone you know. From the rooftops of Twitter to the Stories of Snapchat, go on and rub it in the face off all of your friends who are (or were) #TeamYanny.

If you're on the other side of the fence, and still can't make out "Laurel" for the life of you, that's OK, too. Toss your high school debate skills out the window and let your Bitmoji do the work for you. When you open that Snapchat from your friend with the "Laurel" emoji, just clap back with your "Yanny" emoji, and all will be right with the world.

While the creator of the "Laurel" versus "Yanny" soundbite might have settled the confusion once and for all, a debate as hot as this one calls for an extended period of friendly ribbing. Just remember, social media debates like this one are all in good fun.