If you haven't seen the Netflix original To All the Boys I've Loved Before, then you are seriously missing out. The movie, which has taken the internet by storm (and rightfully so) tells the tale of Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinksy, and their memorable high school romance. It's adorable, sweet, intelligent, and beautiful. And now, the story of Lara Jean's lock screen pic with Peter Kavinsky will make you love the flick even more. As if that was even possible, right?

If you've seen the movie then you'll remember the scene when Lara Jean's big sister Margo uses her phone. When Margo hands it back to Lara Jean, we quickly see a flash of her lock screen. Lo and behold, it's an adorable photo of none other than Lara Jean and Peter, cuddling up together and looking totally at ease in each other's arms. Thing is, them cuddling was never an actual scene in the movie, so one can't help but wonder: Where did it come from? And who took it?

Thankfully, Director Susan Johnson told Entertainment Tonight the real story behind the lock screen photo, and it's even better than you imagined.

When Entertainment Tonight asked Johnson about the lock screen photo, since fans wondered if it stemmed from a cut scene, she had this to say:

I can tell you. I don’t think this will blow any magic in telling you what happened with that. That was actually one of our crew members who took that photo. The two of them were in the green room on set at the high school location, in the area where we put the actors.

They actually were sleeping on the couch in that room like that, so we just stood over them and took that picture and it’s so friggin’ cute. So yeah, we just borrowed it from our crew member. There wasn’t [a scene]. I could make something up but I actually think it’s cute that they hang out like that.

Le sigh.

Netflix on YouTube

Did you get that? They were cuddling... IRL! That's right folks, the actors who play Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky (Lana Condor and Noah Centineo) are great friends, and super close. No, they aren't dating in real life, but it's clear that they really hit it off, and they formed a great friendship out of working together. Basically, To All the Boys I've Loved Before is perfect in every single way.

Seriously, it's a great time to be alive when it comes to rom-coms, isn't it? After what felt like ages since a good rom-com has come out, the genre is making a comeback, and it's certainly been a blessing from the universe. What's more, the current influx of rom-coms is smarter, more original, and more inclusive than the rom-coms of the past. From Crazy Rich Asians, to Set It Up, and now To All the Boys I've Loved Before, the rom-com is back, ladies and gents! So go ahead. Give in. Go watch To All The Boys I've Loved Before for the tenth time, and smile. Because yes, it is that cute.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!