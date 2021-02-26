If you're going to switch up your hair, you might as well go all out. That's what Lana Condor did with her new bubblegum pink hair. The To All the Boys star debuted the long, pastel look on Instagram on Feb. 26, and the color looks beyond amazing on her. I won't lie, it's a bit jarring to see Condor with anything other than her usual inky, black hair, but I'm so here for it.

In her selfie, Condo's hair falls in soft waves and looks to be just past shoulder length. Her makeup is immaculate, as always. She looks like icy perfection with her soft, white eyeshadow; big lashes; and a glossy, mauve lip. However, the sad part is that this bubblegum moment may not be permanent. "Get 'Anyone Else But You' to 5 mil streams, and I'll keep it... [You] know I love my pink hair," Condor captioned the picture. So, I fear that currently her pink hair is just a wig, but fans can change that. Although, you hardly need any incentive to listen to the actor's new song, the only way to make this transformation stay may be by listening to the pop bop over and over again. Not a bad deal, to say the least.

Unsurprisingly, it seems like everyone wants the pink to stay. "The most fun color ever! Keep it!" one fan commented. "You did not have to hit us this hard," another wrote, "You look bomb ASF." It even got approval from a bunch of her TATB co-stars. Noah Centineo commented, "Shawty bad as hell." Seeing how good it looks on Condor, and in hopes of Centineo calling me shawty, I just may have to follow Condor into a pink world.

Pink is, IMO, one of the best shades to dye your hair. It always great on everyone, and there are so many options. From Condor's pastel shade to deep magenta to neon pink, you can find rock a rainbow of pink. Pink hair has also been a celebrities favorite throughout the pandemic. Demi Lovato just went down a bubblegum route, as well. Even Shakira and Chrissy Teigen have hopped on the pink train. So, if you're looking for something new to do to your hair, pink may be the change you need.