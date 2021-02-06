To All the Boys I've Loved Before fans will have to say goodbye to Lara Jean Covey very soon, but Lana Condor already has her next Netflix project lined up for the perfect follow-up watch. The new show sounds like it will have some similarities to TATB, but with a supernatural twist. Here's what you should know about Lana Condor's Netflix show Boo, B*tch, which she hinted may premiere sooner than you'd think.

Condor will put Lara Jean's love letters away for good when To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean premieres on Friday, Feb. 12. The third installment in Netflix's rom-com film series will be the last, but Condor already has another project in the works with the streamer. She is set to star in and executive produce the new teen comedy series Boo, B*tch, helming the show as a shy high schooler who decides to go all out one night and start living an epic life. Sounds like this character has a lot in common with Lara Jean, right? Well, there's a big twist — Condor's character makes the shocking discovery that she's actually a ghost. Now the title Boo, B*tch makes a lot more sense.

Netflix picked up the show for eight half-hour episodes, and although Boo, B*tch doesn't have a premiere date yet, Condor shared that she has been working on the show "for about a year now" in her Instagram announcement, which means it's likely pretty far along in the production process. Hopefully, that little tease indicates Boo, B*tch will premiere in the coming months to give To All the Boys fans a new Condor-led series to watch after the final movie.

Boo, B*tch will mark Condor's second lead role in a live-action television series, following her turn as a cutthroat assassin in the one-season Syfy action thriller Deadly Class. Condor is also slated to star in the upcoming HBO Max movie Moonshot, about a college student who follows her boyfriend to Mars after the planet becomes habitable for human life.

Boo, B*tch doesn't have an official premiere date yet, but look for the spooky new show to drop on Netflix sometime soon.