The To All the Boys I've Loved Before trilogy is about to come to an end, but fans can look forward to Lana Condor taking on an exciting new romantic comedy soon. Throughout Condor's acting career, she's primarily starred in hit rom-coms and blockbuster sci-fi movies, and it sounds like her next role will combine the best of both those genres. Lana Condor's sci-fi rom-com Moonshot is currently in development, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and it sounds like a project perfectly suited to her talents.

Over the past few years, Condor has become one of the most beloved rom-com stars thanks to her portrayal of Lara Jean Covey in Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before and its sequel To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. But along with her knack for playing girl-in-love characters, Condor has also taken a lot of action-oriented sci-fi roles in major movies like Alita: Battle Angel and X-Men: Apocalypse, as well as the TV series Deadly Class. Now, those two worlds are coming together for Condor's next project: a love story set in outer space.

Moonshot will star Condor as the buttoned-up college student Sophie, who has to throw all her plans out the window when her boyfriend is chosen to live on Mars. The film is set in a future where the red planet is terraformed and the best of humanity have begun to live there. To reunite with her boyfriend, Sophie teams up with another student who is also trying to meet up with their Mars-based lover and they sneak onto a space shuttle to the planet.

Condor shared her excitement for the movie on Instagram, writing "I've always had a huge fascination [with] space and space travel and I absolutely cannot wait for this adventure!"

The movie is being developed for the new streaming service HBO Max, with Greg Berlanti attached to produce. Similar to Condor's filmography, Berlanti is best known for producing romantic teen dramas and tons of superhero shows; he's the force behind The CW's ever-expanding Arrow-verse of DC Comics series, and he's also known for bringing hit teen projects like Love, Simon, Riverdale, and Dawson's Creek to life.

So far, Condor is the only actor announced to star in Moonshot, and HBO Max has not yet set a release date for the movie. Condor's next upcoming project is the highly anticipated To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, the third movie in the Netflix series, which will bring her character's story to a close. Don't worry, though, because Moonshot will be on its way after that to give fans something else to look forward to.