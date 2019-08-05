Anyone who follows Lamar Odom on Instagram has probably noticed he has a new lady in his life, personal trainer Sabrina Parr. But he's getting a ton of flack for posting a photo of Parr with a caption that some fans are saying is "disrespectful" toward his ex, Khloé Kardashian. And even though Lamar Odom says he still respects Khloe “deeply," some folks just won't quit. Odom wants everyone to understand that he should be able to celebrate his new love, and made that clear in a second photo he posted the very same day.

On August 3, Odom posted a sensual 'gram of his new bae captioned with a Malcolm X quote that led some people to believe he was shading Kardashian. “It’s just like when you’ve got some coffee that’s too black, which means it’s too strong, what do you do? You integrate it with cream… But if you pour too much cream in it, you won’t even know you ever had coffee. It used to be hot, it becomes cool. It used to be strong, it becomes weak. It used to wake you up, now it puts you to sleep.” wrote Odom.

One fan wrote, "I am really disappointed in you Lamar, you go from talking about love and good vibes to throw shade towards the woman who saved your life????" Another wrote, "Hope this isn't a jab at koko because she was there with that man when he was on his death bed 💯💯" Although it's not exactly clear what message Odom meant to communicate in his original post, he posted another Instagram of Parr later that day and used the caption to clarify his intentions.

"Im a bit disappointed to read that people are using my words to enforce their own perceptions and assumptions pointing towards things that just are not MY TRUTH OR REALITY," Odom wrote. "This post isn’t against anyone including my ex wife that I still respect deeply." Odom was married to Kardashian for four years before she filed for divorce in 2013, then a second time in 2016.

In the latter part of the Instagram caption, Odom went on to explain that the purpose of his original post of Parr was to celebrate the "the new leading woman in my life," and black women everywhere. "I am just PRO love," he continued. "Can I do that without people feeling offended? Why does that make you mad? Our black women have been held down for centuries ! I am now deciding to send them and my new woman a lot of love. My post goes out to the new leading woman in my life, that I’m gonna tell everyday how beautiful she is, from the inside out."

As if that wasn't dramatic enough, a reported "source" close to the new couple has reportedly claimed Odom and Parr's relationship might not be legit. “They are not dating,” the source reportedly told People. “There is nothing romantic going on with Sabrina and Lamar. It’s fake.” Elite Daily reached out to Odom's team for comment on his new relationship with Parr, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Although it's not clear how long Odom and Parr have been dating or whether or not they have plans to build a future together, another reported source revealed earlier this year that he may still have lingering feelings for Kardashian. “Lamar would still love to be with Khloe,” the source reportedly told Us Weekly in an article published on May 21, 2019. “There’s no beef between [them] at this time. He’s always had love for her and her family.”

The only person who truly knows how Odom feels is Odom himself, and based on what he's said about both Kardashian and Parr, it's clear he is seriously into his new lady while still harboring feelings of respect and admiration for Kardashian. TBH, sounds pretty genuine to me. Here's hoping they've got nothing but a bright future ahead!