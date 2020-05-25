Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are the epitome of friendship goals in 2020, but their relationship didn't come without some work. The pop stars recently collaborated on the newly released duet "Rain On Me" and gushed over each other on social media, leading fans to wonder how their BFF status came about. Well, it didn't happen overnight, as Gaga herself revealed. Lady Gaga’s quotes about her friendship with Ariana Grande are deep and super personal.

Gaga opened up about her relationship with Grande during an interview with Apple Beats 1's Zane Lowe on Thursday, May 21, hours before the duo dropped "Rain On Me." Gaga revealed that Grande tried really hard to create a relationship with her, but the "Shallow" singer had some reservations at first.

“She was so persistent. She would try over and over again to be friends with me,” Gaga explained. “And I was too ashamed to hang out with her, because I didn’t want to project all of this negativity onto something that was healing and so beautiful.”

Gaga had good intentions, though. Seemingly referring to the Manchester Arena bombing that took place at Grande's concert in May 2017, and the untimely death of her ex Mac Miller in September 2018, Gaga noted that Grande had been through some "really hard, life-testing stuff."

“Eventually she called me on my s–t," Gaga shared. "She was like, ‘You’re hiding.’ And I was like, ‘I am hiding. I’m totally hiding.’ And then this friendship blossomed."

Watch Gaga's full interview with Lowe below.

Despite getting off to a slow start, it seems Gaga and Grande's friendship was worth the wait. After "Rain On Me" dropped on Friday, May 22, Grande shared her adoration for Gaga, tweeting:

One time ..... i met a woman who knew pain the same way i did... who cried as much as i did, drank as much wine as i did, ate as much pasta as i did and who’s heart was bigger than her whole body. she immediately felt like a sister to me. she then held my hand and invited me into the beautiful world of chromatica and together, we got to express how beautiful and healing it feels to mothaf*ckinnnn cry ! i hope this makes u all feel as uplifted as it does for us both. i love u @ladygaga, u stunning superwoman !

Fans are definitely hoping this isn't the last they hear of Gaga and Grande together.