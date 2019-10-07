A Star Is Born is officially one and to celebrate, Lady Gaga traded in her signature blonde locks for a new hair hue. Lady Gaga's new pink hair was the real star as she took to Instagram to reveal that since its debut, the film has gone platinum six times by selling six million albums.

On Oct. 5, Lady Gaga took to her personal Instagram to pose with new bubblegum pink locks while holding a large frame baring the words "A Star Is Born 6 Million Albums Sold Worldwide." Gaga captioned the new post with "A year ago, A Star was Born, and here we are 6 times pink platinum," which is ironic considering Gaga typically rocks platinum blonde hair. While it’s not the first time we’ve seen the singer stray away from her signature blonde strands (hello, she rocked a light brown followed by a rust orange in the aforementioned film), it is the first time we’ve seen her with hair this exact shade of pink.

However, she has blessed us before with a variation of other hues, like violet, yellow, and blue. The singer-turned-actress stunned with the new look by pairing it with a pink and black houndstooth strapless bandage dress, matching gloves, and knee-high platform black boots. She accessorized with a necklace, earrings, and ring that were all dripping with diamonds.

Gaga styled her freshly colored locks with a deep side part and big voluminous Hollywood waves to boot. As far as the rest of her beauty beat, she went with pink glossy lips, a light pink eyeshadow base with a charcoal smoky eye extending from the crease.

And while Gaga’s new mane is all pink, if you look closely you can see a variety of different shades of pink, the ends seem to be a softer hue, while the roots appear to be a more vibrant shade.

So who was in charge of this major hair transformation? None other than Gaga’s go-to colorist Frederic Aspiras. Aspiras is the mane man responsible for iconic platinum blonde, and has also helped the singer switch up her color in the past. Case in point: her icy light blue hair on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet. He also helped the singer transition to the orangey red hue that she donned for the film.

Gaga debuted the new hair hue just a few weeks after launching her brand new makeup line, Haus Laboratories. The new line features a range of eyeshadows, lippies, and other products like masks, and is available on HausLabs.com and Amazon.com.

Gaga joins the likes of Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Demi Lovato, who have all also gone through major hair transformations recently. While blonde hair seems to be trending among celebrities, changing hair hues in general for the fall has definitely been the wave. Whether Gaga’s new pink hair is here to stay or not remains determined, however the soft bubblegum hue can definitely serve as major inspiration for any Halloween costumes that include a strong hair moment.