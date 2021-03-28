Lady Gaga is ringing in her birthday with a special present from her man. The star is currently apart from beau Michael Polansky while filming her upcoming movie House of Gucci in Italy, but that didn't stop him from making her feel special. Lady Gaga's 35th birthday present from boyfriend Michael Polansky was a huge bouquet, and it was the sweetest surprise.

On Sunday, March 28, the "Rain On Me" singer showed off her gift in a romantic Instagram post, which showed her hugging a giant bouquet of flowers. "When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday," she captioned the post, adding, "I love you honey I can't wait to be home with you and our dogs, that's all I need."

It's a relief to hear Gaga gush about her dogs after the ordeal she and her family recently suffered. In February, the star's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot while walking three of her French bulldogs. Her dog Asia managed to escape, while the other two dogs, Koji and Gustav, were kidnapped and later returned unharmed. Fischer survived and is currently recovering, while Gaga wrote on Instagram, "I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You're forever a hero."

As for Polansky and Gaga, the pair have been going strong for a little over a year now. The couple was first linked at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas in 2019, and in February 2020, Gaga made their relationship Insta-official by sharing a photo of her and the tech entrepreneur cuddling on a yacht. By March 2020, she confirmed they were quarantining together by posting a couples selfie on Instagram with the caption "Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves."

More recently, Polansky accompanied Gaga to President Joe Biden's presidential inauguration in January, where she sang the national anthem. At the time, Gaga shared a sweet pic of the couple kissing at the event while wearing face masks, simply captioning it with a dove emoji. Best wishes to the happy couple, and hopefully Gaga's 2021 will keep getting better and better.