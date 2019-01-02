Kylie & Kendall Jenner Attended Drake's NYE Party Amid His Feud With Kanye West, So Awkward

Now that the dumpster fire of the year 2018 is over, we can all finally look forward to good vibes and positive energy in 2019. Maybe 2019 is the year that we finally find world peace... or, at the very least, the year that rappers Kanye West and Drake resolve their feud. While we didn't see Kanye West celebrating the new year with the "In My Feelings" rapper, we did see that Kylie and Kendall Jenner attended Drake's New Year's Eve party, so maybe that's a step in the right direction. Or not. Honestly, who even knows?

TMZ snapped photos of Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Travis Scott seemingly attending The Mod Selection New Year's Party night at Delilah in Los Angeles, which was hosted by rapper Drake. The photo itself doesn't directly showcase Kylie, Travis, or Kendall's faces, but photos that Kylie and Kendall posted to their respective Instagram accounts show that Kendall's outfit matches entirely to the one seen in the image, and Kylie's new hairstyle does as well.

In the New Year's Eve party photo, you see someone who appears to be Kendall Jenner in a lime green top and black leather pants, which is exactly what Kendall posted to Instagram the day after the bash:

And in the New Year's Eve party photo, you someone head that has their icy blue hair in an updo, just like the look Kylie was sporting in a photo she posted to her Instagram the day after the party:

So, what does this mean for the two rappers who have shown each other nothing but drama in 2018? Considering Drake finally unfollowed Kim Kardashian on Instagram just hours before midnight on New Year's Eve after West went on a Twitter rant demanding a public apology for following her at all, maybe the olive branch is being extended.

In now-deleted tweets, West threw shade at Drake over the fact that he was following Kim Kardashian on Instagram (which I feel isn't that big of a crime considering everyone and their mother's great-grandfather follows Kim Kardashian, but that's none of my business). He wrote,

I never knew till this morning that Drake followed my wife on Instagram back in September. I had to bring this up because it's the most f*cked up thing of all and I just saw it this morning. Imagine having a problem with somebody and they follow your wife on Instagram.

But then, on New Year's Day, West tweeted once more, and in another deleted tweet, West reportedly wrote, "I love Drake 2019 we will all heal."

I don't know, you guys. If I were Drake, I'd still be a bit guarded.

I'd like to think that the presence of Kendall, Kylie, and Scott at Drake's celebratory bash shows that things aren't as tense between the two families as it once was, but until we hear from both West and Drake that things have finally been smoothed over, I'm on high alert.

At this point, it looks like we'll just have to wait and see how the two rappers handle their ~feelings~ in the new year. Maybe they'll get together and hug it out. Maybe they'll even collaborate on some music this year. Maybe West will name Drake as the Godfather to his reported fourth child with Kim Kardashian? A girl can dream, right?