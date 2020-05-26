BRB while I cry at this new video of Chicago West and Stormi Webster. Chi and Stormi have proven to be cousin goals time and time again. Each time they get together for a play date, some serious cuteness ensues. But their latest video just might be their cutest yet. Kylie Jenner's video of Chi complimenting Stormi's hair is too cute for words.

Chi and Stormi fit in some quality cousin time on May 25, and had themselves a true girls day. Of course, their mothers were there too, and they documented one of the sweetest moments. While taking a wagon ride, the girls were videotaped giggling endlessly and having an absolute ball. At one point, Chi leaned in and patted her cousin on the head, saying, "I like your hair!"

"Thank you!" Stormi replied back. Jenner uploaded a video of the precious moment to Instagram, and even she couldn't handle the cuteness. “THESE TWO 😍🤍,” she captioned the video.

Fans also lost it when they saw the video. "Cuteness overload!" one person commented, while another said the video was perfection. Even Kim Kardashian melted at the sweet cousin moment. She shared the video to Twitter, writing, “OMG these two ❤️❤️ Stormi x Chi ❤️❤️.”

You can watch the heartmelting moment for yourself below.

Memorial Day was a family affair for the KarJenner family, and there was more adorable content to come. Kim K followed the video up with a photo of Saint West and Reign Disick, and clearly, she still wasn't over the cuteness levels.

"OMG I cant with these two," she captioned the pic.

Other highlights from the family day included poolside fun, according to Kim's Instagram story.

The KarJenner kids all share a special bond, but Chi and Stormi are total BFFs. Whether it's a wagon ride or a slumber party, they love their girl time together.