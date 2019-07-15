Kylie Jenner just put one influencer on blast. The makeup mogul spent her weekend on an exorbitantly expensive Kylie Skin-themed vacation with her best friends, Travis Scott, and Stormi, and she naturally posted a bunch of things to her Instagram from the trip (both on her story and her grid). One influencer, Amanda Ensing, had a bone to pick with one of Jenner's Kylie Skin vacation Instas, though. She claimed that Jenner copied her Instagram/general vibe, and Kylie Jenner's response to an influencer accusing her of copying her is kind of funny, honestly.

On Sunday, July 14, Jenner posted a nude photo of herself to her Instagram. She was posing in front of a reflection pool in the giant mansion she booked for her and her Kylie Skin summer vacation crew to stay in. All she's wearing in the photo is a giant, floppy beach hat that covers her entire head and neck. She carefully placed her arms and legs to cover her chest and crotch areas. Homegirl is literally only wearing jewelry and that hat in the photo. It's a vibe.

She posted the photo and captioned it, "vacation mode." Being surrounded by palm trees is also a damn vibe.

Amanda Ensing, a verified influencer with 1.4 million followers, posted a similar photo to her Instagram on June 17. The hat in her photo isn't nearly as big as Jenner's, but it does cover her face, like in Jenner's photo, and they're both crossing their left legs in the photos.

Ensing's post was captioned, "she is the perfect example of grace because she is a butterfly with bullet holes in her wings that never regretted learning to fly." You can check out her post here.

Ensing apparently felt that Jenner had copied her photo. She commented on Jenner's post and said, “This photo looks awfully familiar 😅." I mean, yeah. The photos are similar. But Amanda, sweetie, do you think you invented posing nude in floppy hats? Girl.

Jenner decided to respond to Ensing's accusation by invoking the words of her big sis, Kim Kardashian.

"From the words of Kim K ur not on my mood board but i did get my inspo off Pinterest," Jenner commented back, adding the shrugging emoji at the end.

People were... not holding back in their responses to Ensing and Jenner's comments.

"Imagine thinking Kylie Jenner looks at your Instagram LOLLL," one Instagram user said.

"Almost every instagrammer chick has this type of photo... get over yourself," another commented.

"Yeah because you’re the first person ever to cross your arms and legs in a straw hat," another Instagram user said.

Yeah, girl. You really were not the first person to think about posing naked in an oversized hat. Even Jenner said in her comment that she didn't think of the idea herself. She got it from Pinterest, aka she saw someone else do it.

Now that this issue has been put to bed, let's look at this truly bonkers vacation video of Jenner's.

Looks like money.