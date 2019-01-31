I've said it before, and I'll say it again: I love theme dressing. Whether it's a costume party or a holiday with a color palette, I always make sure to bust out my most on-theme pieces. Valentine's Day is weeks away, and I've already picked out a pair of red trousers, some heart-shaped accessories, and a pink clutch. But I'm not the only one who loves a good holiday-inspired outfit. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister is known to switch up her look, too, but her Valentine's look just blew mine out of the water. Appearing in a promo photo for Kylie Cosmetics' Valentine's Day Collection, Kylie Jenner's new red hair just upped the ante on Valentine's Day dressing, and I'll never look at themed outfits the same way.

Instagram has been freaking out over the news of Kylie Cosmetics' new Valentine's Day Collection coming Friday, Feb. 1. The love-themed, pink-and-red packaged items include three all new Lip Sets, one Pressed Powder Palette, a blush, and one Glitter Eyes liquid eyeshadow, all covered in a cute metallic kiss-print and lingerie-print pattern. Honestly, even though the 21-year-old makeup mogul is constantly announcing new launches and repackaging Kylie Cosmetics staples in new designs, this collection is my favorite this far. I don't know if it's a theme well-executed, the adorable color palette, or the fact that it's impossible not to love anything love-themed, but it's good. It's so good, in fact, that many overlooked one major detail of the promotional photos: Kylie Jenner looks like a real-life Ariel with completely new hair.

While Kylie Jenner has rocked red hair before (honestly, can you name a hair color she hasn't tried yet? I'll wait!) this half-up look gave me serious modern mermaid vibes like never before. Think: Ariel, but all grown up. It literally feels like the Disney princess sprouted legs, got a big-girl haircut, slid into a red sequin dress, and changed her name to Kylie. Of course, it's likely the fiery look is yet another wig, but does that really even matter anymore?

Jenner paired her new hair color with an equally eye-catching makeup look, obvi! On her eyes, she wore a metallic red smoky eye in the shape of a dramatic wing, bold brows, flushed cheeks, and a nude lip.

As if that wasn't enough #HairGoals for you, she posted photos on her personal Instagram and on the Kylie Cosmetics account of a second red hairstyle, even more lust-worthy. She kept the red color but opted for a finger-wave style that somehow still screamed Ariel, but with a Gatsby twist. In this photo, she's posing in a silky red dress and red pumps, while pulling down a pair of red sunglasses to show off her eye makeup, all on top of giant glitter-covered letters that spell out Kylie.

Thanks to these new Valentine's Day promo photos, Kylie Jenner just solidified herself as one of the few people who can rock any hair color and any themed event. Bible.