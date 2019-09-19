Stormi Webster is growing up, and making her famous parents hella proud while she does it. In the latest installation of Cute Stormi Content, fans get to see the ~art~ the 19-month-old makes, and Kylie Jenner's photo of Stormi's finger paintings is seriously adorable.

The photo came via Jenner's Instagram story on Sept. 18. In the photo, Jenner showed off her daughter's handmade artwork, and above the sweet little paintings are a photo of her, Stormi, and Travis Scott in a photo booth at the Los Angeles Zoo. Jenner is kissing Stormi on the cheek while Stormi and Scott look excitedly at the camera in the shot. It's not clear if all of these paintings and the photo are on Jenner's fridge in her Calabasas home, but this is peak fridge content, so get that up there immediately, Kylie!

Fans of the Jenner/Webster family have been #blessed with a lot of content from the fam lately. In August, Stormi made her first-ever red carpet appearance at the premiere of her dad's Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly. Jenner and Scott escorted little Stormi down the brown carpet and got some adorable photos together while they were at it.

Then, of course, there was that cute-as-heck video of Stormi saying "love you" that Jenner posted to her Instagram story. All in all, it's been an excellent couple of weeks for Stormi Webster fans.

Just look at her art! The cutest.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

And here's the video of Stormi shouting "love you!" in her own baby talk.

This video has killed me. I'm done. Goodbye, Earth! We had a good run!

And just so we're all clear, Jenner is loving being a mother just as much as Stormi loves saying "love you." In an interview with Interview Germany back in March, Jenner opened up about young motherhood.

"I always knew I wanted to be a young mother. I remember people used to ask, 'Are you ready for this?' And I always knew I was ready but you don't know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child," she said. "She really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better."

Jenner does feel the pressure to always put her best foot forward at all times now, though.

"I feel like I felt a lot more pressure to become a role model when I had my daughter because I know she’s going to look up to me and I want to be the best example I can be," she told the outlet.

Part of being a role model, for her, includes continuing to expand on her passions. In an interview for Playboy conducted by Travis Scott, Jenner said she wants to expand her business ventures beyond beauty and skin products.

“It doesn’t really feel like you’re done yet with expanding your brand,” Scott said to Jenner in the interview. “I overheard you talking the other day. Were you talking about wines and linens?” Kylie wines?! Kylie linens?! I'm listening.

“I haven’t started on wine and bed linens,” Jenner responded, “but I think you probably overheard us trademarking everything in different categories so that if I ever decide to come out with wine or bed linens, it’ll be set up.”

You know what else is already set up? Stormi's trust fund.