By now, you've probably heard about the Kylie Jenner toe saga. Jenner's feet have gotten a lot of scrutiny over the past few days after she posted a photo that revealed one of her toes is shorter than the rest. But Jenner is still out here loving every inch of her body, ~especially~ her feet. She hilariously named every last one of her toes and shared the names with her Instagram followers. Kylie Jenner's Instagram naming her toes proves she's maintained a sense of humor about the whole toe-shaming situation.

Kudos to Jenner for being so lighthearted about the whole scenario. Internet trolls really did not hold back when shading Jenner's toes. Jenner looked stunning in the series of photos she posted on March 3, but haters still came for her feet. "So nobody gone notice her short toe ?" one person commented.

Despite this, Jenner's definitely not trying to hide her toes. She posted a closeup shot of her feet on March 5, and revealed she'd given each of them a name. Jenner's toe-naming (and probs future Lip Kit-naming) sequence went as follows: Tess, Teague, Tia, Trix, Toby, Tony, Tahnee, Tasha, Talia, and Tina.

Oh, and FYI, the big toes are the "boys," according to Jenner.

When she initially caught wind of the criticism of her feet, Jenner replied with the ultimate clap back.

“Everyone wants to come for my f*cking toes,” Jenner said in an IG Story. "By the way, I have cute ass feet, and I broke this middle toe in middle school, and there’s nothing you can do about a broken toe, so it just had to heal how it wanted to heal. So when I flex this up, this little guy is just out of place."

Honestly, I commend Jenner for handling the toe saga with so much grace. While no one is really sure how Jenner came up with these ten toe names, who knows, maybe she'll repurpose them next time she has to come up with new lip kit titles.