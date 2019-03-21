Kylie Jenner is clearing the air, especially when it comes to all those pregnancy rumors floating around! In recent weeks, fans have been speculating that Jenner is expecting once again. But Jenner put those rumors to rest during a chat with Interview Magazine. Kylie Jenner’s comments about having more kids show she’s totally devoted to Stormi right now.

During the interview, Jenner answered a number of questions about motherhood, Stormi, and how she handles the pressure of being in the public eye. When asked whether she plans on having more children, Jenner assured the interviewer and her fans that giving Stormi some siblings is on her to-do list, but probably won’t happen for a long while.

“I do want more kids but I do not have any plans in the near future to have children right now,” Jenner explained.

So, I guess that means she’s not pregnant and it’s time to put all those rumors to rest now! In addition to revealing whether she wants more kids, Jenner also talked about what it’s like to be a mom at 21.

“I always knew I wanted to be a young mother,” Jenner revealed. “I remember people used to ask, ‘are you ready for this?’ And I always knew I was ready but you don’t know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child.”

Jenner also talked about how much Stormi has changed her life and why she prioritizes her daughter over everything.

“She really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better,” she said. “The way that I look at things is a lot more positive and I really feel like my life didn’t start until I had her.”

Wow, it certainly sounds as though Jenner’s entire outlook on life has changed since becoming a mom. But that’s not a huge surprise. Being responsible for another human being definitely changes everything. It’s nice to see that Jenner takes her role as a mom to heart and puts Stormi first in everything she does.

In addition to revealing how Stormi has changed her day-to-day, Jenner talked about what being a role model means to her now that she’s a mother.

“I feel like I felt a lot more pressure to become a role model when I had my daughter because I know she’s going to look up to me and I want to be the best example I can be,” she said.

Of course, part of being a role model for Stormi and others is running a successful business, which Jenner does like a literal boss. She was actually named the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes recently, which a lot of people felt wasn’t appropriate since she had a massive platform thanks to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

But Jenner told Interview Magazine that “self-made” was entirely appropriate and she had a convincing reason why.

“There’s really no other word to use other than self-made because that is the truth,” Jenner said. “That is the category that I fall under. Although, I am a special case because before I started Kylie Cosmetics, I had a huge platform and lots of fans. I did not get money from my parents past the age of 15. I used 100% of my own money to start the company, not a dime in my bank account is inherited… and I am very proud of that.”

A role model, indeed!