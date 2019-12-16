If you're in the mood for a good old fashioned ROFL sesh, you need to check out the video of Kylie Jenner calling out Kourtney Kardashian for not giving her a vibrator. The hilarious moment in question took place on Dec. 12 when Jenner posted a video of herself unboxing a press package showcasing Kardashian's brand spankin' new holiday-edition collection of Poosh-approved products. The package included lots of swag goodies, from back massagers to monogrammed jewelry cases. But, oddly enough, there was no vibrator in sight.

Much to my own personal delight, Jenner decided to voice her concerns about the missing vibrator in her Instagram Story. "Thank you so much Poosh and Kourtney for this box of dreams right now," she began saying as she showed off the opened box (more of a basket, if we're being real) with all of its contents sprawled out. "I cannot wait to go through this, what have we got in here?" At this point, she takes out a piece of paper with all of the contents of the "box" listed alongside a message that reads, "HAPPY HOLIDAYS." Jenner silently examines the list for a moment, obviously looking for something that doesn't appear to be on it. Next, she flips the piece of paper over to see if what she was looking for might perhaps be on the backside of the paper. Finally, she asks her sister, "ummmm... did you not send me a vibrator?" LOL.

As if things couldn't possibly get any more hilarious or dramatic, Jenner then decided to show her sister a lesson by saying she's going to send it back until Kardashian coughs up the vibrator. "Um, Kourtney I think you forgot to put a few things in here, so, I'm going to send this back and we're going to try this again," she said as she recorded a video that's filled to the brim with every product you could possibly ever want in life, except for a vibrator.

So, what sort of vibrator would Kardashian have even gotten Jenner if she were to have sent one? Well, my personal guess would be the Peace Vibe Vibrator, also known as the only vibrator featured on the Poosh site.