As if you or I needed any more makeup or skincare products crowding our countertops, Kylie Cosmetics' and Kylie Skin's Black Friday 2020 sales are giving me puppy dog eyes that are just too hard to resist. Kylie Jenner has taken so much of my money to begin with, and yet, one new lipstick color or serum goes on sale, and I am pulled right back in. Be careful, because when you see these deals, you'll be sucked in, too.

For Black Friday 2020, Kylie Skin is offering a blanket 30% off its entire site, making it that much easier (and more tempting) to throw out all your crusty skincare jars in favor of Kylie Skin's Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($28, Kylie Skin) or the brand-new Rose Bath Collection Trio Bundle ($80, Kylie Skin), filled with a body scrub, bath salts, and bubble bath that might just put you as close to a Jenner-level bath as you can get. The discount starts on Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. PT.

If you thought the Kylie Skin deal was good, allow me to do you one better. Kylie Cosmetics' Black Friday sale, also starting on Nov. 25 but at 12 p.m. ET, is offering shoppers 40% off the entire site. Sadly, if you had your eyes on Kylie Cosmetics' adorable Grinch Collection, it's sold out at the moment, although it could very well restock just in time for the sale. Either way, fan-favorite Lip Kits, Kyshadows, and even the Cheetah Collection are still in stock and waiting for a coveted spot in your cart. For a sampling of a few products you'll definitely want to add to cart, peep some must-haves below.

