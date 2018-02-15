Krystal From 'The Bachelor's Reaction To Being The Villain Makes A Lot Of Sense
Once the "villain" goes home on The Bachelor, her elimination usually signals a somewhat disappointing transition into more serious dates and less of the entertaining antics we tune in for. Luckily, even after Krystal's departure from Season 22 of The Bachelor, we had an episode set in Tuscany to distract us from her absence. Removed from TV world for now, Krystal's reaction to being the villain on The Bachelor actually makes a lot of sense, reminding us that some TV baddies don't always have evil intentions in mind.
Speaking to Refinery29, Krystal explained that while she did know how the show worked, she didn't anticipate the rocky adjustment to simultaneously dating the same guy as multiple other women:
Krystal makes a totally valid point about the bizarre Twilight Zone that is the filming of The Bachelor. You're separated from your job, friends, and family, and your sole purpose is to suddenly win the heart of this guy. That intense situation could make anyone lash out in weird ways, but if you don't watch how you're reacting carefully, it could hurt you in the long run.
For Krystal, she soon became aware that staying so focused on how she would be edited had made her the villain:
Although her onscreen tirades about glitter truth bombs have probably landed Krystal on top Bachelor villain lists for the rest of her life, becoming that meme-able contestant was never her plan. While producers are notorious for nudging the women to act a certain way and — in the case of Corinne Olympios — really let their freak flags fly, Krystal told Refinery29 that all of her expressions were genuine.
While it seems that Krystal has no hard feelings about her villain edit (and kudos to her), my bet is that she's had enough time to cool off from the initial shock of her portrayal that she has decided to just roll with it. She called her storyline as the villian the "element of spice" that I think was crucial to the early weeks of Arie's season:
After hearing Krystal's side of her Bachelor experience, I'm willing to pull a Kendall and be the empathetic viewer who gives her a second chance. It's tough living the post-show life of a Bachelor villain, but Krystal seems to have done so with grace so far.
The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.