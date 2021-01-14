You would think that by 2021 internet trolls would have gotten their fill of online harassment, but that's clearly not the case. Laguna Beach star Kristin Cavallari's response to mommy-shamers was seriously necessary, and couldn't have come at a better time. She's not one to be messed with in the comments section.

Cavallari is currently promoting her new cookbook, True Comfort, but paused ahead of her Jan. 14 cooking tutorial on Good Morning America to talk specifically about getting backlash online. In the virtual video interview, she addresses her handling of Instagram trolls directly. "To be honest, I don’t read comments on Instagram," she told GMA co-host Michael Strahan. "I don’t catch wind of those comments unless my best friend Justin [Anderson] decides to go on and read my comments and respond to people or whatever it is."

The see-no-evil approach to posting on the internet is definitely a wise one, but for most celebs, it probably sounds impossible. Cavallari makes it work, but every once and a while, you still have to put a hater in their place. Anderson is undeniably a good friend for taking on the role of troll-response team coordinator.

Cavallari did add that motherhood changed her outlook on social media. "... The second I became a mom, people have always loved to criticize some of my decisions. It’s the one area of my life that I’m so confident in," the 34-year-old said. "I know what a good mom I am. I know that I’m doing the best for me and my family." Now that's a power move.

"It’s really just noise, to be honest. I don’t let any of that stuff really affect me," Cavallari concluded her thoughts on Instagram trolls. When you face mommy-shamers, the best route to avoid them is to simply let their criticism become background noise.

If Cavallari can survive the tabloids and TMZ-hounding of the late 2000s, then she definitely knows how to handle a few angry commenters under her IG posts.