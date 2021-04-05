Krispy Kreme is taking things to the next level this spring by partnering with an iconic brand on a glaze innovation. The brand in question is Oreo, and Krispy Kreme's Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnuts are two new creations that are topped with a new chocolate glaze made with real Oreo bits. Get ready to satisfy your sweet tooth with this chocolatey spin on the brand's OG bites.

Krispy Kreme dropped its new lineup of Oreo-inspired doughnuts on Monday, April 5, treating customers to new ways to enjoy their favorite sweets. The two new Oreo doughnut creations are as decadent as you'd imagine them to be — both bites include the new Oreo Cookie Glaze, which is made from real Oreo pieces, according to the brand and then feature different filling and toppings.

If you'd like to snack on a doughnut that looks like a giant Oreo, you'll want to opt for the Oreo Cookie Over-The-Top Doughnut. The Original Glazed doughnut is topped with the Oreo Cookie Glaze, Cookies and Kreme filling, an Oreo cookie wafer, and it's finished with a drizzle of chocolate icing. If you'd prefer your cookie and cream filling on the inside of the doughnut, check out the Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut. It's an Original Glazed doughnut with the Oreo Glaze, Cookies and Kreme filling inside, and it's topped with a white icing drizzle as well as pieces of Oreo for a decorative flair.

Both new creations are available at Krispy Kreme locations through April 18, so you'll want to get a taste before they disappear. You can order the bites in-store, pick-up, or through delivery, and the price of doughnuts will vary by location.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Since you'll probably want to try out the entire Oreo lineup, Krispy Kreme even has a special Oreo Lover's Dozen offering which includes the two new creations. The limited-edition dozen is perfect for sharing and includes four Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnuts, four Oreo Over-The-Top Doughnuts, and four Original Glazed Doughnuts.

Of course, your cookies and cream doughnut collection wouldn't be complete without a sip. Krispy Kreme also dropped the new Oreo Mocha Chiller, which is a frozen pick-me-up that combines espresso with Oreo cookie pieces and is finished off with whipped cream and Oreo cookie crumbs. The result is an energizing concoction that's certainly an upgrade for Oreo fans from their go-to iced coffees.

If you're planning on tasting the new Oreo lineup at Krispy Kreme, remember to check the latest CDC guidance on social distancing and masking before heading over to your local store.