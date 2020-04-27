Hot glazed doughnuts are reason enough to opt for a sweet start to your morning, but once of your fave chains is upping the ante as the weather warms up. Krispy Kreme's new fruit-flavored doughnuts for spring are colorful bites that'll brighten your day and your tastebuds. Here's what you should know about the latest glazed innovation.

Krispy Kreme announced its new Fresh off the Line Doughnuts on Thursday, April 23. The collection features three brand new fruit-flavored glazes and filled doughnuts, and the chain will release one new flavor each week for the next three weeks. This is the first time Krispy Kreme has filled its doughnuts with a fruity filling to match the fruity glaze. So, for each fruit flavor there's a fruity glazed version and a fruity filled filled version, which means it's basically like getting six new doughnuts.

You can kick off the party with Strawberry Glazed and Strawberry Kreme Filled Doughnuts, which will be available Tuesday, April 28 through Friday, May 1. Both pink doughnuts are covered in a refreshing strawberry glaze, and the Original Filled version includes tasty Strawberry Kreme. The Key Lime Glazed and Key Lime Kreme Filled Doughnuts will be sold Tuesday, May 5 through Friday, May 8, and they are the perfect combo of sweet and sour. The Original Filled version features a light Key Lime Kreme. The Lemon Glazed and Lemon Kreme Filled Doughnuts will be available Tuesday, May 12 through Friday, May 15. The yellow doughnuts mark a return of the fan-favorite lemon glaze flavor, which blends lemon with the chain's signature glaze. The Original Filled version is filled with zesty Lemon Kreme.

There are a few ways you can purchase the new treats. One of the easiest ways is ordering online on the Krispy Kreme's website or app, which is available on the App Store as well as Google Play. When ordering, you'll have the option of either curbside pickup or delivery to your doorstep. You can also visit your local Krispy Kreme and purchase the doughnuts through the drive-thru. To find a participating location near you, check out Krispy Kreme's store locator.

Since you aren't able to go inside for the "free smells" at Krispy Kreme store at this time, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the chain decided to share a video of a colorful glaze waterfall to its YouTube channel. Now, you can enjoy your fruity doughnuts alongside a mesmerizing at-home experience.

If you do partake in both the doughnuts and the virtual glaze waterfall, you can check here for best practices when ordering food delivery.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.