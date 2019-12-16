As we inch closer to the holidays, Krispy Kreme is helping to keep those weekday scaries at bay with the launch of a festive new offering. Just weeks after bringing back seasonal favorites like the Santa Belly Doughnut and the Present Doughnut, the chain is gifting customers two offerings infused with one of the season's most beloved flavors: gingerbread. Krispy Kreme's Gingerbread Doughnuts for 2019 include a returning favorite as well as a brand new cheesecake-flavored bite, so get ready to treat your sweet tooth in the coming days.

On Monday, Dec. 16, the company sweetened its countdown to Christmas by surprising fans with the return of its Gingerbread Glazed Doughnut. If you tried the jolly-making treat last year, you might remember it upgraded the OG glazed doughnut with a light and fluffy gingerbread dough spiced with cinnamon and other festive flavors. The icing on the cake is the warm gingerbread molasses glaze, which officially elevates the treat to one of the most crave-worthy holiday offerings at Krispy Kreme.

While the news that this bad boy is coming back for 2019 is enough to have you making plans for a doughnut run ASAP, the chain also revealed the release of an all-new gingerbread-spiced confection: the new Gingerbread Glazed Original Filled Doughnut, which features the same spiced gingerbread treat you know and love, except this time it's been piped with a rich and creamy cheesecake Kreme filling. The combination of tangy, sweet frosting and gingerbread seems like a flavor mash-up make for the holidays. So, get ready to have your tastebuds rejoicing.

Unfortunately, nothing good lasts forever, and both the Gingerbread Glazed Doughnut as well as the new cheesecake-infused Gingerbread Glazed Original Filled Doughnut will only be available for one week at participating locations nationwide, from Dec. 16 through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. Sadly, that means you have just over seven days to get your fill of these festive goodies before they're gone for the season, so I'd suggest planning out that Krispy Kreme run sooner rather than later and scooping up a few dozen while you're at it.