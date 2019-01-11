One of the few things that gets me through a long, hard week is chocolate. And as a lifelong chocolate lover, I am more than happy to eat the dairy-laden confection in any and all forms, whether it be straight-up, in the form of ice cream, or — most importantly — in the form of doughnuts. And if you haven't already had the chance to try Krispy Kreme's Chocolate Glaze Collection, it features not one, not two, not three, but four new doughnuts that any chocolate lover would die for. I know I'm hooked.

In a bit of very good news for 2019, Krispy Kreme just “choco-fied” four of its classic doughnuts with rich chocolate dough and decadent chocolate glaze. That's right: Starting on Monday, Jan. 14, you can strut your stuff into the one and only Krispy Kreme to find the new Chocolate Glazed collection that, according to a press release, includes:

Chocolate Glazed Cake Batter Doughnut

Chocolate Glazed Raspberry Filled Doughnut

Double Chocolate Glazed Kreme Filled Doughnut

Chocolate Glazed Oreo Cookies & Kreme Doughnut

Again, all four brand-new varieties are available as of Jan. 14, but you can only get your hands on them through Jan. 27 at participating Krispy Kreme shops throughout the U.S. and Canada, though, so make sure to get there stat.

Courtesy Of Krispy Kreme

If you can't quite imagine what these game-changing flavors are like. I'll let your know the Chocolate Glazed cake Batter Doughnut is essentially a chocolatey spin on the classic Cake Batter Doughnut, featuring a dangerously delicious chocolate base, a rich cake batter filling, chocolate glaze, chocolate icing, and — of course — sprinkles, per the release. Let's just say it'll be my freakin' vice this week (er, year).

The Chocolate Glazed Raspberry Filled Doughnut, on the other hand, is perfect for the fruit n' chocolate lover. According to the release, it combines a chocolate doughnut with chocolate glaze, and it's filled to the brim with raspberries. All of that is topped off with a decorative red icing swirl — and let me tell you — it is so. Darn. Sexy.

Courtesy Of Krispy Kreme

If you've ever had the chain's Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut, the Double Chocolate Glazed Kreme Filled Doughnut isn't much different... it just brings the doughnut's chocolate levels to the extreme. It's covered in chocolate glaze, filled with white Kreme, and topped off with white icing. Get me a piece of that.

Last but not least is the Chocolate Glazed Oreo Cookies & Kreme Doughnut, perfect for any and every Oreo fanatic. According to the press release, like many of these "choco-fied" doughnuts, it features a chocolate doughnut which is glazed in chocolate. It's filled with cookies & kreme, drizzled in chocolate icing, and — as you probably guessed — it's sprinkled with Oreo cookies. In the words of Paris Hilton circa 2007, "that's hot."

Phew!

Luckily, the renowned doughnut company is giving customers an extra special treat if you go into the shop next week. According to the press release, Krispy Kreme is offering a start-of-the-year reward, with a treat for new rewards members to download the Krispy Kreme app. If you join between Jan. 14 and Jan. 27, you can get one free dozen of Original Glazed Doughnuts with the purchase of any dozen at regular price at participating U.S. shops. A dozen from the Chocolate Collection and a dozen Original Glazed? Count me the heck in.

If you need something to get you through the week, make your way to Krispy Kreme. The four new chocolate-covered doughnuts are the key to surviving the month of January. They are seriously all I need.