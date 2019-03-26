All over the internet, I've been seeing some chatter about unicorn-shaped mac and cheese noodles. I knew I needed to dig a little deeper and find out what exactly the product is and where it's sold, 'cause I really need this in my life. Well, it seems that dreams really do come true. As it turns out, Kraft's new Macaroni and Cheese has unicorn shapes and a couple of other enchanting shapes.

OK, your dinner game is about to get a seriously magical upgrade. Go ahead and say sayonara to your basic macaroni noodles, because Kraft's new Macaroni and Cheese Unicorn Shapes edition comes in three distinct (and completely enchanting) noodle designs. Upon opening the box, you'll find noodle shapes including unicorn heads, rainbows, and stars, according to the box's packaging.

So, where can you get your hands on a box of this mystical mac and cheese? You can find it at select retailers nationwide, and online at Target, Amazon, and Walmart, according to an email sent to Elite Daily from the company. I haven't seen these at my local Target just yet, but as soon as I do I'm stocking up. Per Kraft, each box retails for around $1.50 each. The price may vary depending on where you shop and where you live, but it shouldn't differ too much from the suggested retail price.

Courtesy of Kraft

If you've ever made a box of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese before, you know that it comes with a packet of cheese powder for you to mix with milk, water, butter, or whatever your cheese sauce preference is. I normally do a mix of milk and butter, but your best bet is to follow the precise instructions on the side of the box.

Now, since this macaroni and cheese is specific to unicorns and other cherry designs, you may be wondering if the cheese sauce comes in rainbow colors or has some other extra special touch. Sadly, I'm here to report that it does not. But, wouldn't that be so amazing if it did? Either way, pasta shaped like unicorns, rainbows, and stars is enough to fill my belly up. Maybe the second edition will come with an edible glitter packet or something to really tie it all together. A girl can dream.

Kraft's new Macaroni and Cheese Unicorn Shapes edition really goes above and beyond. I mean, aside from actually making noodles that look like unicorn (horns and all), the artwork on the front of the box is so pretty to look at. The colorful design is giving me some serious Lisa Frank vibes and it's making me feel like a total '90s kid all over again.

The nice thing about Kraft's new Macaroni and Cheese Unicorn Shapes is that it doesn't take long to make. Per Yahoo Finance, it takes about 15 minutes to whip up a batch of unicorn-themed macaroni and cheese. According to Kraft, this particular style of macaroni and cheese is made without any artificial preservatives, artificial flavors, and artificial dyes. So, you can feel good about making a quick batch of this after a busy day at the office. Just remember to invite me over for dinner.