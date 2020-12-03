Fans were heartbroken when Kim Kardashian announced the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Sept. 8, and it's still a sore subject for many. While Kim revealed it was time to put their reality days behind them, she didn't share specific reasoning for the decision. In recent years, Kourtney Kardashian had begun to show some disdain for filming, and had even said she wanted to "quit" the show. Now that Kourtney K's Instagram about missing KUWTK has hit the internet, fans are trolling her big time.

In November 2019, Kourt announced she would be taking a step back from the show to spend more time with her kids. Then, in March 2020, she said she had quit the show. After a drama-packed episode of KUWTK aired that month, fans felt it was time for Kourtney to end her reality show fun, and she seemed to agree.

"@kourtneykardash just needs to quit the damn show! I’m over her not wanting to film," one person tweeted, to which Kourt responded, "I did. Bye."

She further explained her reasoning for wanting out during an episode of KUWTK. "I have been filming the show nonstop for 14 years — 19 seasons and 6 spinoff seasons," she said. "I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was."

But it seems Kourt may have had a change of heart, and recently got sentimental about her time on the show. Sharing a throwback pic on Instagram on Dec. 1, she wrote, "I’m gonna miss our @kuwtk photo shoots."

After seeing Kourt's post, fans can't stop trolling her. "Are you though?" one person questioned in the Instagram comment section. "Now she's complaining about missing KUWTK shoots, when you wanted to stop filming," another person commented.

Over on Twitter, some came to her defense.

"In her defense, Kourtney said she’ll miss the photo shoots, not filming KUWTK," one person tweeted.

Celeb blogger Perez Hilton also defended her. "She can miss the show! She didn't mind doing it. She just wanted to do it on her terms. Reveal what she wanted and keep private what she didn't. She did it for long enough that she totally earned that!" he insisted.

Sure, Kourtney is ready to put the long-running show behind her, but that doesn't mean it isn't bittersweet.