Penelope Disick is one lucky little girl. Kourtney Kardashian went all out on Nov. 24, after the 7-year-old lost one of her front teeth, and the epic gesture will make your inner child burst with happiness. Kourtney Kardashian's tooth fairy surprise for Penelope will put a smile on your face.

Fans will recall in 2016 when Kardashian gave her son Mason $100 for losing his first tooth, because it was the only cash in her purse, so it's no surprise the reality star is big on the tooth fairy tradition. While Penelope didn't get quite as much money as her big bro, she definitely got a lot more of a personalized experience than the average kiddo.

The Poosh founder showed off a sparkling, what-dreams-are-made-of tooth fairy visit on her Instagram Stories, and there's a good chance she was more excited than P about the whole thing.

"Look who visited us last night for the big front tooth," Kardashian captioned a video that showed her lifting Penelope's pillow to find a trail of glitter and a neatly wrapped two-dollar bill. At first, P was hesitant to let her mom see the cash that was left under her pillow, hilariously covering the money with her hand.

Kourtney Kardashian's Tooth Fairy Surprise for Penelope

"Wait, did you see where the glitter trail goes?" Kardashian asked Penelope before the mother-daughter duo walked into another room to discover the next surprise. "My favorite flower, P, a gardenia."

That wasn't all. Check out how the tooth fairy got into Penelope's room to take her front tooth.

The cutest pic of all, though, is Penelope showing off her gummy grin.

There's a good chance Kardashian keeps smaller bills on hand for when a tooth falls out ever since the 2016 hundred-dollar-bill debacle, which played out on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Penelope is growing up fast, after all, making losing teeth inevitable.

Kardashian celebrated the little girl's 7th birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute on July 8. "I’m so in love with her," she wrote alongside a selfie. "I can’t believe she’s 7. She inspires me to be my absolute best. The things I have learned from her are immeasurable. Unconditional, pure love."

After P's epic tooth fairy surprise, fans will be watching closely to see what Kardashian does when her youngest child, Reign, loses his first tooth.