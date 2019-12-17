Celebrity interviews are no easy undertaking. Stars are often put in the hot seat, asked intensely personal questions, and, sometimes, they slip up. That's exactly what happened when Kendall Jenner ranked her siblings' parenting skills on television. Unsurprisingly, it didn't exactly go over well. As you can imagine, Kourtney Kardashian's reaction to Kendall Jenner ranking her the worst parent among her sisters was pretty sad.

ICYMI, Kendall's ranking of the KarJenner family parenting skills during a Dec. 10 interview with Harry Styles on the Late Late Show With James Corden went like this: Rob Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and, lastly, Kourtney.

To be fair, Kendall gave her answer as part of James Corden's "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" game, and if it meant avoiding eating a disgusting dish like "bug truffle," I'd sell my sisters out, too.

Now, Kim has revealed exactly how Kourtney handled Kendall's ranking. She spilled the beans on the Dec. 17 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show

"To her defense, she did start it off with, 'You guys, they are all amazing parents,'" Kim began. "So, of course, everyone's going to take just the order."

Then, Kim explained the overly honest interview made Kourtney feel "sensitive."

"I completely understood that Kourtney was sensitive about that, because she's an amazing parent. So Kendall should have just drank or eaten a tarantula, whatever she had to do."

That's not the only tea that Kim spilled on the talk show. She also revealed when she appeared on Corden's show in the past, she took one for the team in order to protect her sisters.

"I covered up for Khloe and Kylie when they asked me on [James] Corden['s show] if they were pregnant, and I drank, like, bird sperm or something. You've gotta take one for the family team," she said.

As fans know, tensions have been high between Kourtney and her sisters, and its all played out on their reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Now, Kourtney may be taking a step back from their long-running show. Kim went on to explain what the future of KUWTK may hold.

We've come to the conclusion that she'll film a little bit... I don't even know if we have a conclusion, actually. "It's always up in the air, but we're in a good place about respecting each other's space. And if someone doesn't want to be on the show we obviously want them to have that mental break and live their life exactly the way that they want.

