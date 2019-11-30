Even though Black Friday is over, holiday shopping has really just begun. Kohl's Cyber Monday sale is starting early, so don't put away your wallet just yet. You can still get huge discounts and save on home products and more to check everyone off of your shopping list.

During Cyber Monday at Kohl's, you can expect to see deals on apparel, jewelry, and home items for your family. Some of the biggest deals will be on appliances, like a KitchenAid Mixer and a Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker, so expect to start upgrading your kitchen and gifting to your family.

2019's Cyber Monday sale at Kohl's is working a bit differently this year, with savings starting as early as Saturday, Nov. 30 and lasting through Wednesday, Dec. 4. Kohl's official release has the low-down on the deals. If you're ready to shop ASAP, Kohl's is starting Cyber Week off right with two-day Cyber Doorbusters. You can shop these special two-day deals online or in-store. Some of the special doorbusters that will appear at Kohl's from Nov. 30 through Dec. 1 include:

That's not all, though. On Monday, Dec. 2, Kohl's will have its Super Cyber Monday event. Along with amazing discounts, you also have the opportunity to earn $15 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent to apply to a future purchase. If you shop the sale online, you will also get $10 off of every $50 purchase sitewide. The deals on Cyber Monday are one-day only, so you'll have to act fast if you want to score any of them.

Some of the deals expected to drop on Cyber Monday both in-store and online:

Kohl's makes it clear that the deals won't just stop after Dec. 2, as they are dropping new deals on Tuesday, Dec. 3 and Wednesday, Dec. 4., too. Following 2018's Cyber Monday at Kohl's saw Saturday and Sunday "Cyber Doorbusters" online and in-store, but the full Cyber Monday and Cyber Week sale lasted from the Saturday after Thanksgiving through that Wednesday. The company has done it again. However, new this year is the extra Kohl's Cash earnings you can score throughout the sale. Kicking off the sale on Nov. 30, you can earn $5, $10, or $15 Kohl's Cash with each of your purchases in-store.

Courtesy of Kohl's

To get the 20% off promo code while shopping online, enter GOSHOP20 before you checkout. The sale includes different deals each day, including $10 off every $50 spent on home items on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Other deals you may expect to find could include discounts on fragrance gift sets, select Levi's Jeans for women at $35.99, and 60-70% off of nearly all of its fine jewelry if Kohl's ends up bringing back some of 2018's Cyber Week deals.