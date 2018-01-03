Kit Harington & Emilia Clarke Are Presenting At The Golden Globes & We’re Melting

With Game of Thrones' filming schedule altered to run through the winter months, the award show circuit for the actors has become a little awkward. Instead of being finished with the coming season in December, actors are now having to fly from Europe and the set to LA in order to participate. This is especially frustrating when the show only has one nomination, and a cursory one at that, like this year's Golden Globes. To assure fans of at least some attendance, the Hollywood Foreign Press have announced that Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke will present at the Golden Globes this coming Sunday.

While the series has been fêted several times over at the Emmys Awards these last few years, the Globes have been far more stingy, perhaps not wanting to be seen as following in the Emmys' footsteps. Game of Thrones won Best Drama and Best Supporting Actor in the first season, but they've barely managed any attention since. In fact, several seasons went by before it scored a Best Drama nod again.

Only Peter Dinklage (who plays Tyrion Lannister) and Lena Headey (who plays his sister Cersei) have been nominated in the Supporting Actor/Actress categories, and only Dinklage has ever won. Those nominations are usually out of a barrage of submissions from the series, in which every major actor from the ensemble show is submitted to the Supporting Role categories.

Why is everyone in Supporting? Because there are rules of how much percentage of screentime a character is one over the course of the season before they can submit as "Leading" and, up until this year, no one in the show hit the magic number.

But with the shortened time frame of only seven episodes for Season 7, plus the reduction of characters to the core cast meant that Clarke (who plays Daenerys Targaryen) and Harington (who plays Jon Snow) qualified for the first time. So instead of the full barrage, HBO submitted *just* the two of them to the leading categories, and no one in Supporting.

If HBO was hoping the switch up would endear them to the Hollywood Foreign Press voters it didn't work. Instead, both Harington and Clarke were passed over, and the show once again only has a single nomination in Best Drama, where it is expected to lose to either The Crown Season 2 or The Handmaid's Tale Season 1.

But with the Emmys being left out of nominating Season 7 completely this past September, the Globes want to at least get credit for having a crack at the show first, for the one and only time that will happen. To that end, they've brought the now-leading man and lady to hang out at the podium and hand out an award, and probably crack a dragon joke, if not one about boats.

Harington and Clarke have great chemistry together too, not just as their characters. They're also Instagram pals, and were even cast in a commercial together recently for Dolce & Gabbana.

CineRogers on YouTube

Moreover, having two cast members on stage will encourage some of the more reluctant attendees to take the flight from Ireland to Los Angeles. Perhaps not Lena Headey (she's not one for these sorts of events), but certainly Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, who have budding careers as red carpet staples, as well as in Marvel movies. Others, like Aidan Gillen (the just departed Littlefinger), will also want to show up for their last hurrah on the red carpet for the show before moving on.

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on NBC starting at 8 pm ET on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, with a two hour red carpet event beforehand. We look forward to seeing Clarke and Harington at both.