North West's TikTok moves are now on display for the world to see, thanks to mom Kim Kardashian. The 6-year-old is no stranger to performing for her family to see, and while she often creates TikTok videos, Kardashian has a strict set of rules in place for North's private account. As promised, Kim Kardashian shared a TikTok video with North on Instagram and it's #motherdaughtergoals.

Kardashian opened up about North's private use of the app during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, Feb. 9. "North has a private TikTok account, so we do lots of TikToks together, and she puts them in drafts," she shared. "She's not allowed to post them, but we have a lot of TikToks."

Kardashian then teased that she "might post one soon," and now the moment fans have all been waiting for is finally here.

On Monday, Feb. 17, Kardashian shared a TikTok video of her and North dancing adorably to Bomba Estéreo's "To My Love." While Kardashian did a good job being North's backup dancer, North definitely stole the show.

Front and center wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants with her hair pulled up into pigtails, North proved she's already a true performer, perfectly executing the choreography. Watch the sweet video below.

North isn't the only Kardashian kid who is a fan of TikTok. Mason Disick made his debut on the app in January 2020 with his mom, Kourtney Kardashian, and YouTube star David Dobrik. While Mason's account is public, North's likely still got a few years before Kim will allow her to make her own social media decisions.

Kim has spoken out many times about her experience with social media and how it's affected her life. During Kim's speech at the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology convention in October 2019, she explained:

I move really cautiously now that I have kids, but I still love to be open and honest and that's who I am and that's my brand. There is a way to have both and to share but not feel like your whole life is being used just for social media. You do have to have balance.

Fans love keeping up with Kim and her kids on social media, but I think she's doing the right thing by not letting North have a public account just yet. But it is still super adorable whenever Kim shares any new videos of North.