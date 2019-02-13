Kim Kardashian has been the subject of lots of rumors, lies, and misconceptions over the years. And now she’s setting the record straight on something many fans have long speculated about: her nose. On Saturday, Feb. 9 while appearing at The Masterclass in Los Angeles with Mario Dedivanovic with Anastasia Soare, Kardashian gave some insight into whether she’s had plastic surgery done on her nose. Kim Kardashian’s response to nose job rumors will definitely clear up any misconceptions you have about her history with plastic surgery.

“I never had my nose done,” Kardashian revealed during the event. At the time, she was having her makeup done by Dedivanovic. “Everyone thought I did, and I said wait until I have kids because your real features come out.”

Kardashian then revealed that even she can be taken aback by photos of herself and how her nose looks in them.

“Pictures, I swear, I look at them and would be like, ‘Wow the bump looks so much bigger in some pictures than in others,'” Kardashian said.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has addressed rumors that she’s had plastic surgery. In fact, she said nearly the exact same thing in a 2012 interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

"Everyone always thinks I've had my nose done or my lips done or just anything to my face like besides Botox, which to me isn't plastic surgery," Kardashian said at the time. "People always say I've had a nose job and they'll use before and after pictures but the after picture is really taken before. It's so funny, it just depends on how your nose is contoured."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And in 2013, Kardashian also addressed speculation that she had surgery after giving birth to her daughter North. According to E! News, Kardashian took to Twitter to dispel the rumors.

"I am very frustrated today seeing reports that I got surgery to lose my baby weight! This is FALSE," she wrote. "I worked so hard to train myself to eat right & healthy, I worked out so hard & this was such a challenge for me but I did it!!! I'm so proud of my accomplishment & NO ONE will take this away from me with fake reports!"

So, commenting on plastic surgery rumors is par for the course for Kardashian at this point. Another topic that she’s starting to address more regularly is psoriasis. Kardashian is actually experience a pretty severe psoriasis flare-up at the moment and she’s been documenting it on social media.

When the Daily Mail recently tweeted an unflattering photo of Kardashian and criticized the state of her skin, she responded by saying it was psoriasis. “It’s psoriasis all over my face. 😢,” she wrote.

All in all, though, it seems like Kardashian is relatively open when it comes to discussing plastic surgery, her skin care regimen, and even her psoriasis. I think it’s probably unlikely that she’d keep up the same story about not having a nose job for so many years if the opposite was true. And even if she does keep some of her beauty secrets to herself, it’s no one’s business but her own anyway. Let Kim be Kim!