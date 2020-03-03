North West may be the newest rap star on the block, but with stardom, comes responsibility. Her mom is now addressing claims that North copied a previously released song from YouTuber ZaZa during a live performance. That being said, Kim Kardashian's reaction to claims North copied ZaZa's song actually explains a lot.

In case you're not keeping up with the latest ~happenings~ from Paris fashion week, North made quite the appearance at her dad's Yeezy Season 8 runway show. The 6-year-old rocked the show with an epic live performance, and daddy West was so proud.

However, soon after the performance went viral, there was some major controversy when the parents of famed YouTuber ZaZa shared the below statement to Instagram.

“In July of 2019, ZaZa & her dad went into the studio for the ultimate experience! To finally begin making the music she wanted to make,” ZaZa's parents wrote. “What @kimkardashian (Kanye west) are doing with their daughter... with the inspiration of ZaZa & our family in mind is okay... we not mad BUT PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!! We admire Kanye west, and adore his journey. However, we don’t wanna feel like our daughter’s journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED."

Now, Kim K is here to clear everything up. Not only did Kimmie admit that, yes, North's performance was inspired by ZaZa, but she apologized for not giving credit soon enough.

"We love you, North is a huge fan and records in the studio all the time with her dad and is inspired by ZaZa and loves Lay Lay too!" she said in a comment on the post. "Today's performance of North's remix of ZaZa's song was something she asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise. I didn't mean to not give credit where credit was due. Would love for the girls to meet soon."

Kardashian's apology was happily received, ZaZa's parents replying, "It's always always love! Would enjoy getting the girls together. Let's make it happen ASAP!"

Kim then went one step further and made sure to give ZaZa a clear shoutout on Twitter.

You can watch a snippet of North's Yeezy performance below. Now that it's all good in the hood between the ZaZa fam and the KarJenner fam, let's get these two ladies in the studio together STAT.