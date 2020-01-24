Since Chicago, True, and Stormi all around the same age, it's no surprise they're growing up to be besties. Chicago is the oldest of the three, having turned 2 years old in early January, and to celebrate the occasion, Kim Kardashian threw her youngest daughter a Minnie Mouse-themed birthday party. Kim Kardashian's photos of Chi, True, and Stormi wearing matching Minnie Mouse face paint show how close the three girls truly are.

Chicago celebrated her birthday on Jan. 15, and Kim documented all the festivities. On her IG Story, she shared photos of her daughter wearing Minnie Mouse ears and matching face paint, complete with an adorable little black heart painted on her nose. Based on her posts, the celebration was huge, with the main activity being the kids painting on canvases.

Kylie Jenner also shared snaps from the party, revealing the celebration included a beautiful arrangement of pink flowers, balloons, cookies, and cupcakes — as well as a three-layer Minnie Mouse cake. To top it off, "Chicago" was spelled out on the wall in classic Disney font.

Shortly after Kim and Kylie shared their photos, Khloé Kardashian posted the most adorable selfies with True, which showed her daughter rocking the Minnie Mouse look, too.

"My Minnie kept asking to take pictures with me. She put her arm around me, leaned on my cheek and posed 💕 I was melting lol These days I’m soft🙄," Khloé captioned the photo.

Now, a week after the party, Kim isn't done posting about the festivities just yet. On Jan. 24, she shared another photo of the birthday girl and, as expected, it's totally adorable.

"🎀 My baby Minnie Mouse 🎀," she captioned the post.

If you click through the slideshow, you'll see a photo of Chicago, True, and Stormi all together in their matching Minnie Mouse ears and face paint. Fans pointed out how similar the girls look to each other in the comments.

"They look like sisters," "The 3 musketeers," and "It’s so cute how much they all look alike," are just some of the comments fans wrote.

True and Stormi will both be turning 2 years old in just a few weeks' time, so fans can expect more cute photos of the trio soon.