Kim Kardashian's October 2019 trip to Armenia was a family affair and the photos are just about the sweetest thing ever. The reality star jet-set across the globe to meet with the nation's president, but she didn't leave her little ones at home with the nanny. Nope, the Kardashian kids were front and center throughout the course of the trip, much like their famous mom. This reality star is a pro when it comes to documenting her life on social media, and Kim Kardashian's photo with North, Saint, and Chi in Armenia is heart-meltingly beautiful.

In the photo, Kardashian sweetly cradles little Chicago while North and Saint stand in front of her. The four family members appear to be in a church and believe me when I tell you Kardashian looks down-right stunning in her Sunday best. With a chocolate-colored dress and a gorgeous white headscarf, the reality star looked angelic. Plus, her beauty look was not to be ignored. Kardashian was absolutely glowing, and her smokey eye paired with her flawless nude lip was a perfect combo.

The sweetest part of all was Chicago's massive smile as her mama cradled her. Chi was simply beaming! The little one donned a flowy white dress for the affair, looking every bit the part of an angel herself. The Kardashian kids definitely had the trip of a lifetime to Armenia, and judging from the look on her face, little Chi is well aware of that!

It's no secret that Kardashian is incredibly proud of her Armenian roots, so it's no surprise that she wanted to travel there when it came time for her kids to hit an important milestone. During the trip, Kardashian had all four of her kids, including Psalm West, baptized. In fact, she even got baptized herself! How's that for family bonding time? She was sure to explain the importance of the baptism ceremony during her appearance.

"I had to bring my kids because just being in Armenia... Being able to bring my sister Kourtney, who had never been here before, and all of our children and getting the opportunity to baptism them all yesterday, here in Armenia means everything to us," Kardashian said at the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology convention, where she was a keynote speaker.

Kardashian's latest snapshot wasn't the only memory she shared from Armenia. Five days earlier, she shared a slideshow post depicting more memorable moments. The post highlighted North West, who looked equally as angelic as her mama in all white. Kardashian's caption said it all.

"Thank you Armenia for such a memorable trip. So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia's main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD," she wrote.

Also in tow was Kourtney Kardashian and her kids, so it truly shaped up to be quite the family affair. While it's not quite the same as an invite, the stars' intimate photos will make you feel as if you were part of the trip yourself!