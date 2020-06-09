Kimye just keep getting cuter with each passing year. Kanye West celebrated his 43rd birthday on June 9, and Kim K whipped out tons of throwback memories from their 6-year marriage. Between the adorable pics, and her loving message, Kim Kardashian's Instagrams for Kanye West's 43rd birthday showed how special their bond is.

Kim started by sharing a slideshow of photos to her page, first posting a photo with her arm wrapped around Kanye's waist, and another where she's giving him a smooch. "Happy Birthday to my king," she captioned the post.

From there, she posted a slew of throwbacks on Instagram Stories, including a pic from the day she found out she was pregnant with North West.

"Fun fact about this pic. I just found out I was pregnant with North and made Kanye fly to London for my Kardashian Kollection appearance bc I was freaking out!" she recalled. "He took me out to Hakkasan and then Haagen Daz to make me feel better."

Kim also shared a heartfelt message when posting a throwback vacation photo with her hubby. "Thank you for always being you and never letting the world change who you are! Life wouldn't be the same without you!"

You can see Kim's sweet birthday tributes to Kanye below.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim wasn't the only KarJenner family member to wish Kanye a happy birthday. Kourtney Kardashian sent her best wishes as well. "Always inspiring me for better, happy birthday," she captioned a post of her own.

Kris Jenner sent her love as well. "Happy Birthday #KanyeWest!! You are an amazing son, father, husband, uncle, brother and friend... thank you for being such a special and important part of our family... I love you very much," she captioned her post.

Kanye's birthday might have been a little different than usual due to quarantine, but the love the KarJenner family has for him definitely hasn't changed.