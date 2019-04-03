Keeping Up With The Kardashians is the one true source fans have for getting updates on how the Kardashian-Jenner family reacts to all of the drama in their lives. They give people hints on social media, and there are always the people giving anonymous tips about the goings on of their lives and how they're handling everything, but Kris Jenner has made it so that the internet knows that when something big happens to them, it'll be shown on the show. Kim Kardashian's comments about why the family airs their drama on KUWTK sheds light on this commitment of theirs to only share their dirty laundry on the staple reality show, which is now airing its 16th season.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the launch of her sunglasses collaboration with Israeli designer Carolina Lemke, Kardashian opened up about how she convinced Kanye West to do a confessional interview during the Season 16 premiere, and why the family has always put their private lives on display over the show's run.

"I think we battle that all the time," Kardashian said about being so open on TV. "You know, we went through that with Caitlyn [Jenner's] transition. We've been through it so many times where everybody just wants to take a step back. And we do take those moments, and we do take time away from filming to just kind of figure it out."

She revealed that they film just about everything that happens in their lives as it's happening, then they don't talk about it in a public sphere until the show airs the footage first.

"But we've filmed everything from deliveries to marriages, divorces," she said. "And our motto is, we all film and we just sit on it ... by the time editing happens and the show comes out, so many different stories have been made up — that other people have made up about our lives without, you know, a lot of the truth being out there, or just without our story being out there."

The KUWTK Season 16 trailer further confirms the fact that the family has a camera pointed at them during the most intense moments of their lives, like when the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal dropped.

She continued to tell ET,

We committed to this at the beginning, which was almost 12 years ago. And we have always tried to say true to who we are, and always shared pretty much everything. So, that's just who we've been and, you know, I think there's something really courageous in that, especially when you see other people or other family members going through things and they're so open and honest.

As for West's first on-camera confessional in the Season 16 premiere, during which he compared him and Kardashian's lives to The Incredibles, Kardashian said, "It was so funny because he loves The Incredibles and we were watching and they were opening it in a confessional, and so he was like, 'OK, I think I can do that,'" she told the outlet."

"He can be a long talker," she continued, pointing out what we already know. "I just said, 'We can edit out the length and, you know, just say whatever you want to say,' and he was like, 'What is this, like, an interview?' And I was like, 'No, well, just, like, you have to kind of retell what had happened and, like, set the tone so that, you know, the story can make sense to some people if they didn't catch everything that we were filming'. He was like, 'OK, I got it.'"

Maybe this means West will do even more confessional interviews throughout this season! I'm sure the Kimye stans loved every moment.